Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2025

The Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global micro & mechanized irrigation systems market is predicted to value USD 33.4 billion by 2025, as per a new report published by Million Insights. Reduction in the costs of these systems is anticipated to surge the market growth from 2016 to 2025.

The cost-saving advantages relating to micro & mechanized irrigation systems, like fertigation, and chemigation, enhance the demand for products, mainly in developing countries. These products serve the emergence of enhanced farming mechanisms and are providing momentum to the global market.

The rising trend of sustainable techniques for cultivation is leading to the enforcement of these systems like sprinklers and drips. Moreover, technological advancements have allowed micro &mechanized irrigation systems to be monitored via connected devices like tablets and mobile phones.

These systems provide remote access, thus, offering mobility and user convenience. Installation of these systems over larger lands results in higher profitability. The demand for micro & mechanized irrigation systems is higher in public parks, sports turfs, gardens, and the agriculture industry.

Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Crop Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Plantation Crops

Orchard Crops

Field Crops

Forage & Grass

Others

Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Agriculture

Landscape

Greenhouse

Nursery

Others

Leading Players Analysis covered in these report

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Rain Bird Corporation

Lindsay Corporation

Valmont Industries

The Toro Company and many others

Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

