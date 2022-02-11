Upward Demand For Smart Valves Is Projected To Emerge As A Prime Trend In Motorized Valves Market : FactMR Report

A large power plant has hundreds of valves installed in it to manage water and stream flows seamlessly. Valves are mainly deployed to control flow, its direction, regulate a flow or process pressure or relieve a pipe system of a specific pressure. A motorized valve is a type of valve that uses an electric motor to open or close its mechanism.

Motorized Valves Market Dynamics

The growing awareness about how automation can drive efficiency and reduce downtime in diverse end-user industries is accelerating the modernization of existing facilities.

With industries increasingly considering implementation of automated equipment and industrial components, adoption and development of smart valves are anticipated to become a key trend in the global motorized valves market. Consequently, the diverse end-user industries could see higher deployment of motorized valves in the forthcoming years, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the stakeholders.

Motorized Valves Market – Segmentation

Based on type, motorized valves market is segmented into:

Gate Valve

Butterfly Valve

Ball Valve

Based on application, motorized valves market is segmented into:

Oil & gas

Water and wastewater

Power generation

Mining

Chemicals

Foundries

Based on distribution channel, the motorized valves market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online Channel

Indirect Sales

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Motorized Valves Market:

In this report, leading market participants involved in the manufacturing of Motorized Valves are covered. Analysis regarding their product portfolio, key financials such as market shares and sales, SWOT analysis and key strategies are included in this report. To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Motorized Valves industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

In December 2018, Emerson acquired a leading manufacturer of innovative valve technology, Advanced Engineering Valves. The acquisition enabled Emerson to provide its customers with the world’s most extensive portfolio of valves to enhance process performance & reliability.

In March 2018, Valworx introduced a new line of electric actuators named 5618a series, available for the company’s all types of valves, such as lead-free brass, stainless steel, and PVC ball valves.

