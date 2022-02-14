CommLab India Redefines its Values and Prepares to Script the Next Chapter of Its Success Story

An unquenchable hunger for growth has been the driving force of CommLab India since inception. This has helped us create a world class organization without any external funding. Today, we are proud to partner with Global Fortune Clients! Hunger for growth at CommLab India means dreaming big, coming out of our comfort zones, facing our fears, making failure our friend, and continuously learning and adapting in a rapidly evolving corporate training scenario!

Another unifying factor is our obsession with customer delight. We take care to understand their needs, helping in their decision making, and delivering more than promised. Customers are also delighted with the team’s accountability and responsibility. Each one of us takes pride in our work, owns our results, and proactively acts to solve our customers’ problems. Proof? The sheer volume of repeat business and long-term relationships we enjoy with most of our customers!

Along with our fixation for exceptional customer delight is how we treat each other at CommLab India – we understand the importance of treating people like people – being available, being considerate, treating everyone as unique individuals – in other words, showing respect! We know not to take criticism personally, and all of us are encouraged to speak our minds for the greater good of both our customers and the team.

One team, one family has ever been CommLab India’s mantra. Individual achievements do matter, but we know that great success is not possible without the ‘team’. Newcomers are welcomed and taken seamlessly into the team. Together We Win!

We at CommLab India show our gratitude for our success by serving the needy. We consider that a privilege not given to many. It helps to keep us grounded and rewards us with a sense of fulfilment. How do we serve the needy? By extending financial help, bearing educational expenses, and feeding the hungry in our city. Every day, every month, and every year.

These are values that can’t be taught in a class; they are CommLab India’s core values. We want to welcome likeminded people into our team. Finding and placing the right people in the right places will be key to taking CommLab India to the next level as it lays the groundwork for who we are, where we are going, how we will get there, and when.

We are on a path that will take us to places we’ve never been to, to achieve what we haven’t achieved – a path that is full of promise and excitement. It’s a very exciting time at CommLab India and I’m glad that each one of you is part of it. I’m driven and dedicated to make the next ten years of CommLab India the best ever yet! I welcome you all to join me on this ride of a lifetime!