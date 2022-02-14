Mrigendra Bharti Group doing business as Croma Music Series

Croma Music Series is an Indian music record label and production company

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Mrigendra Bharti Group doing work as Croma Music Series is an Indian music and film production company founded by Mrigendra Bharti on Delhi 01-Jan-21. It’s primarily known for pop music.

Croma Music Series has created new music publishing company VMPG Volvet Music Publishing Group for producing his own shows, movies and many more.

