AEE Music Awards Announce the Nomination of RnB Superstar Rina Chanel to their Roster of Nominees

Washington, DC, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Rina Chanel’s career keeps booming to new levels each day. She was recently inaugurated as a top nominee in the RnB category for the prestigious 4th annual Atlas Elite Entertainment Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, and residing there for ten years, until relocating to Virginia Beach, VA, Chanel’s latest single, Sweetest of Melody, is currently charting number one on many international radio charts. The formally trained artist cites her music influenced by Anita Baker, Mariah Carey, Natalie Cole, and Whitney Houston.

Chanel is no stranger to receiving music awards. Worthy, her debut single, received Spotify’s Daily Drive Award. The award provides the artist six consecutive weeks of Spotify airplay, among other perks.

Singer/songwriter Rina Chanel has captivated audiences through R&B, soul, jazz, swing, pop, ensemble, and opera performance experiences.

She fuses her smooth R&B vocals with various R&B era instrumental backings that highlight her unique sound to combine the best elements of Jazz and R&B. Her skillful songwriting and vocal delivery provide a refreshing classic take on the return of the future of R&B music.

With a strong music education foundation, Rina developed classical proficiency and skill, learning to sing in French, German, Italian, and Czech.

The Atlas Elite Entertainment Music Awards Platform is based in LA., and the Awards show presentation will take place in July and broadcast on Social Media and YouTube Worldwide.

Voting will be by a panel of professional producers, songwriters, label executives as well as some Grammy members. The music will be accessed by mainstream industry executives, experts, and worldwide audiences.

More Information On Rina: http://www.rinachanelmusic.com

More Information on the Atlas Elite Music Awards: http://www.atlaseliteentertainment.com/aee/index.html