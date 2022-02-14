Most popular types of Bolts and their Specifications

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ —

What is a bolt?

A bolt is a mechanical fastener with a threaded shaft. Bolts are closely related to screws, which are also mechanical fasteners with threaded shafts. These types of fasteners are typically inserted through two parts, with aligned holes. A bolt is inserted through parts which all have unthreaded holes and a nut is then screwed onto the bolt to provide a clamping force and prevent axial movement. Aashish Steel is one of the largest Bolt Manufacturers in India.

Top Bolt Manufacturer and Supplier in India

Bolts belong to the fastener category. Bolt is a critical component of supply and transportation systems in a variety of industries. It is simple to use and can be swiftly made and removed, and it is used for connecting or combining things. Stainless steel bolts are used because they must withstand corrosion from the elements. Aashish Steel is one of the Bolt manufacturers in Mumbai, Bolt manufacturer in Pune, Bolt manufacturer in Ludhiana, etc.

Top 2 Types of Bolts

Allen Bolt

Aashish Steel is a well known Allen Bolt Manufacturer in India. Allen bolts are used to join two or more soft material parts together. This bolt is produced from high-quality raw materials to ensure that it will endure a long time. High tensile strength Allen bolts are crucial in the building of steel structures because they have a high yield strength that allows them to endure compression fittings. For a number of industrial applications, dimensional changes such as thickness, length, shape, size, and diameter are preferred.

For more information visit: Allen Bolt Manufacturer in India

U Bolt

Aashish Steel is a top U Bolt Manufacturer in India. A U bolt Fastener is a bolt that resembles the letter “U” and has screw threads on both ends. A U-shaped bolt, a U-bolt clamp, or a U-bolt bracelet are other names for it. Due to its outstanding performance and inexpensive cost, the U bolt is a popular steel fastener in the industry. We use only the highest-quality materials, precision, and cutting-edge technology to create high-quality High Tensile U Bolt for our customers.

For more information visit: U Bolt Manufacturer in India

Bolt Specifications:

Bolt size: M 02 to M 160, Custom Sizes

Bolts Length: 3 mm to 200 mm

Bolt: UNF, BSW, BSF, METRIC, UNC, or as required

Standard of Bolts: IS1364, ISO 4014, ISO 4017, DIN 933, DIN 931, BS 1083, BS 1768, ASME B18.2.1, JIS B1180, DIN 558, ISO 4018, DIN-EN14399-4, DIN 601, ISO 4016, CSN 21301, EU 24016, DIN 7968, DIN7990, ASME B18.2.1, B18.5

Form of Bolts: Hex, Threading, Square, Round as per Gauge Etc.

For more information: Bolt Manufacturers in India

Visit our website: https://asnutbolt.com