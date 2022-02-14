New York, NY, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Black History Month Salute & Tributes to Kevin Byrd Longest Serving Prostate Cancer Awareness Advocate Worldwide. During the month of February 2022 as we take the time to pay tribute to African Americans who have impacted the globe in a special way, we take time to pause and honor the work of Kevin Byrd for his lengthy advocacy in the area of Prostate Cancer Awareness as an advocate, career, and track record of giving back to the global community in so many ways. Mr. Byrd is the Co-founder of the BrownByrd Foundation along with Blossom Brown.

This year marks the 10th consecutive year that the Niagara Falls has been lit blue in the honor of the BrownByrd Foundation’s work totaling a decade as of 2022. At 41 years of age Mr. Kevin Byrd work in the area Prostate Cancer Awareness Advocacy has set a precedent as he began his advocacy at the tender age of 20.

In total, he has been honored by over 100 Mayors and government officials across the country and has received over 100 proclamation awards. In his hometown of Utica, October 1, is designated as Kevin Byrd Day in honor of his tireless work.

Kevin Byrd is nationally known for his portrayal as Lt. John R. Fox in the 2006 History/HBO movie “Honor Deferred” produced by Al Roker; starring Samuel Jackson and Bernie Mac. Lt. John R. Fox a WWII hero who killed 100 German Soldiers in the War died in action, and was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor five decades after his heroic acts by President Clinton. The documentary picked up an Emmy/NAMIC Vision Award Nomination and garnered great reviews. The likeness of Lt. John R. Fox was transformed into a G.I. Joe Action Figure by Hasbro the summer of 2008.

The Common Council in the City of Utica, New York designated an honorary street “Brown Byrd Lane” sign to be placed on both ends of the street below the Pond Lane Signs – Legislation sponsored by Councilmembers Meola, Giruzzi, Vescera, Testa, Marino, McKinsey, Colosimo -Testa and Zecca Bucciero, 2012 for Black History Month Kevin Byrd’s work entered into Congressional Record by Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke, Bklyn, N.Y., 2013 Long Island Business News Health Care Heroes Award for work at local chapter of 100 Black Men of America, Inc., 2013 Kevin Byrd Profiled on Verizon FiOS1 Show “Heroes on Long Island, 2016 Actor/Prostate Cancer Advocate/Founder BrownByrdfoundation was featured on WABC Here and Now in 2017 which aired on in tri-state New York.

He has served with distinction as the Chairman of Health for prominent organizations such as a local chapter of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce New York State’s largest African American Chamber.

Recently a special exhibit entitled History Maker: A salute to Contemporary African Americans was displayed at the Oneida County History Center, and soon thereafter his memorabilia was archived at the Oneida County History Center.

On February 2, 2022 of this year Niagara Falls was lit for the 10th consecutive in his honor.

Please join us for this special Black History Month Salute & Tributes by sharing and promoting the outstanding accomplishments of Mr. Kevin Byrd on your social media sites or emailing wapublicrelationsco@gmail.com Feel free to email special congrats to Mr. Byrd at email above email! Donations may be made by logging on to www.brownbyrdfoundation.org.