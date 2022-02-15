Sales of Aluminium Foil Packaging are Poised to Reach US$ 40 Bn by 2030

Aluminum foil is finding large application in packaging in the food industry. Aluminum foil is widely used as a compact storage for electric charges. Nowadays, aluminum foil is being merged with flexible films to create lightweight packages. This allows packages to expand during packaging and contract as soon as the product is consumed. Manufacturers are focusing on producing a top quality of aluminum foil packages. However, a small change in the process can impact the product quality. Hence, machines and techniques used in aluminium foil packages are well tested, researched and developed. The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Aluminium Foil Packaging

Aluminum foil is gaining popularity as the flexible packaging option. Moreover, four-sided, fin-sealed pouches are becoming popular for medical, retail food applications, and institutional food service packs. Aluminium-based containers that can be used in the microwave are also being developed on a large scale. Special cooking aluminum foil for barbecuing have been developed in recent years.

Recycling of aluminum foil including cans and foils are also gaining traction. Processes used during manufacturing of aluminum foil are being improved to reduce hazardous waste and pollution. Laminated aluminium foil with paper stuck inside is largely being used in the food industry for packaging sweets and tea as the paper absorbs moisture while the foil protects the contents.

As per the latest report by Fact.MR, the global aluminium foil packaging market is likely to witness moderate growth. The market is also projected to register 4.5% CAGR in terms of volume during 2017-2026. The global aluminium foil packaging market is also estimated to reach US$ 21,821.2 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Aluminium Foil Packaging to be used widely in Food Service Packaging

Based on the product type, rigid non-compartmental trays are expected to witness the highest growth. The rigid non-compartmental trays are estimated to bring in more than US$ 7,200 million revenues by 2026 end.

Based on the end use, aluminium foil packaging are likely to be used on a large scale for food service packaging. Towards the end of 2026, food service packaging is projected to reach close to US$ 7,600 million revenue. Aluminium foil helps in keeping the food fresh and hot for a long time.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to Lead the Global Market for Aluminium Foil Packaging

APEJ is likely to emerge as the leading region in the global aluminium foil packaging market during the forecast period 2017-2026. Increasing preference for convenient packaging and changing lifestyle in the region is driving the demand for aluminium foil packaging in the food industry. Restaurants and food chains are also using aluminium foil packaging to pack the food for delivery. Also, aluminium foil packages are easy to recycle, hence, countries such as India and China are also moving towards improving recycling rate by adopting more eco-friendly packaging options. Increasing demand for processed food and beverages in APEJ is also driving the growth of the aluminium foil packaging.

Aluminium Foil Packaging Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the Aluminium foil packaging market with detailed segmentation on the basis of purity level, product type, end-use industry and key regions.

Purity Level

Low Purity Aluminium (Below 99.5%)

Standard Aluminium (99.5-99.9%)

High Purity Aluminium (Above 99.9%)

Product Type

Foil Wraps

Pouches

Blisters

Containers

Others

End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage

Tobacco

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key Players in the Global Aluminium Foil Packaging Market

Pactiv LLC

Aleris Corporation

Hulamin Ltd

Handi-Foil Corp.

Penny Plate LLC

Contital srL

Reynolds Food Packaging Llc

Revere Packaging Llc

Nicholl Food Packaging Limited

Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt. Ltd

