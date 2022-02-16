DecorMatters, California-based Interior Designer, Is Offering Virtual Interior Design App

California, United States, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — DecorMatters, which is a great platform for interior design based on California interior designers has launched its app. This app is available on the app store and, you can scan the code of this app from their website to download this ultimate app. Users of this app can earn a daily reward by using this app to make their experience better. This app is user-friendly and, the interface of this app is so simple that anyone can easily use this. The AR technology of this app offers users to visualize the entire design virtually in their home. Our app is based on the following things:

Augmented Reality

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain

The aim of “DecorMatters” is to provide the best interior design ideas and good services to our users to make their experience better. Many people are still in confusion about whether the selected home decoration furniture will go with interiors or not. It is not an easy task to figure out how it will look paired with the latest pieces and combine old and new furniture. Moreover, on this platform, you can take advice from our experts that make you able to get the best design for your decoration. We always publish new articles and blogs that are related to the furniture industry. To create collaboration and profit-sharing mechanisms for interior designers as well as shoppers.

We offer innovative, beneficial ways to integrate AI and AR into design projects as well. We provide time to time offers and sales to give more benefits to our customers. To enhance the quality and sales, we display our unique stuff at lower prices compared to market prices. In the design community, this platform will unleash creativity and empower the productivity of millions of active users. With the help of this feature, users can easily choose the perfect furniture and décor items before purchasing. Additionally, to easily measure room dimension, we offer an AR rule developed with ARKit.

About DecorMatters:

DecorMatters is the best in redefining the interior design and furniture shopping experience with the help of augmented reality and artificial intelligence. On this platform, our artificial intelligence algorithm empowers the design automation and product recommendation provides to customers. Our artificial intelligence algorithm allows the design automation and product reference we provide to users. Moreover, our AI algorithm saves customers time and energy by professionally serving up the most applicable content based on their preferences.