CDE Asia & Doctorsand signs Business Charter to support decarbonization of the construction sector

Kolkata, India, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — CDE Asia & Doctorsand recently signed a Business Charter to participate and stand in solidarity with the goal of decarbonization of the construction sector by 2030.

The Intergovernmental panel on climate change’s special report on global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius underscores that all sectors must decarbonize by 2050. India is poised to become the third largest construction market in the world. The real estate sector in India is expected to reach a market size of US$1 trillion by 2030 from US$120 billion in 2017 and contribute 13% to the country’s GDP by 2052. It also contributes 25% of India’s GHG emissions which is likely to increase in the future due to increased energy demand. The financial impact of climate risks to the Indian businesses is estimated to be a whopping ₹7,138 billion in 2020. If the current energy-intensive practices continue, energy-related CO2 emissions from the building sector will increase by 82% in 2050 as compared to 2021 levels. This will further increase the climate risks for Indian businesses.

The successful implementation of the charter require the entire building and construction sector value chain to decarbonize, and it subsumes emissions associated with – production, transportation, and disposal of building materials and the construction of buildings.

This business charter is a call to action to put the sector on a net-zero pathway. Its launch is supported by WRI India, Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE), EcoCollab, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

It covers four key aspects:

Designing net-zero buildings

Construction and operations

Occupiers’ perspectives

Material efficiency

Sand Grains Foundation, CDE Asia’s CSR wing has been active towards achieving a net zero carbon footprint. As part of this endeavor, 25,000 trees have already been planted. The company has plans to achieve sustainable best practices in office architecture, encourage non-carbon resources for power, invest in rain harvesting and recycling apart from increasing green area in its Kolkata precincts.

As a climate conscious organization, we understand the influence that the construction value chain and members of the multiple stakeholder categories have on the success of this business charter. Therefore, this business charter is a unique opportunity for us to join in the collective efforts of industry players to de-risk the construction sector from adding to the climate crisis. We hope that our business ethos of making sustainability a profitable business prospect will set a good precedent for the rest of the fraternity to consider and follow.

The CDE Asia and Doctorsand teams is ready and excited to be a part of this massive value chain that is geared to adopt a low-carbon pathway and commit to positive environmental action.

