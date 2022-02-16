Tre5Cast: Has A New Project Titled “For The M” In The Works Alluding His Personal Label Mehji Ent

Los Angeles, CA, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Tre5Cast, founder of Mehji Ent is an upcoming recording artist from Baltimore, Maryland. He grew up in a rough neighborhood. He had seen and experienced the worst the world had to offer. His family was quite dysfunctional and were involved in criminal activities. Tre5Cast’s rebellious behavior unfortunately led him into the foster care system. However, all was not lost. He had always been a very bright individual and he ended up attending Baltimore Polytechnic Institute for High School. It was here that he established his love for creating music. Since then he has become an Artist, Engineer, Producer, Graphic Designer, Videographer and Marketer. Literally every portion of his career he figured out how to do on his own since he didn’t have access to a lot of money to fund the necessary steps in his career.

Finally finding his calling Tre5Cast began marketing his music in 2020 once the pandemic hit. Since then he has performed at many shows in his hometown of Baltimore, including hot spots, strip clubs, and even had his song “Hurricane” played at a Lil Boosie concert. He opened for Baltimore star YBS Skola and performed a few times in popular cities along the East Coast such as Philly and New York in the studio that Tupac was shot in! He has also even been recognized by Meek Mill’s cousin/Dream Chasers A&R. Tre5Cast also has a feature recorded with CMG artist Yo Gotti. His music speaks for itself and his dedication to his craft is motivational.

More recently he just released a mixtape titled “Out The Mix” which is a compilation of songs. He also has a bunch of singles and visuals set to release, but the main focus is a projected titled “For The M” alluding to his personal label and brand “Mehji Entertainment”. This album is scheduled to be released on May 27th and will include features from popular Baltimore artists “Tae Wilson” and “Money Jake”. His goals for this year is to feed his fans an abundance of music, show his consistency in chasing his dream and gain more supportive core followers like you.