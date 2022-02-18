Europe to Represent Largest Market Share for Wood and Laminate Floorings through 2031

250 Pages Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Wood and Laminate Flooring.

The global wood and laminate flooring market is estimated at USD 64.8 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 111.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2032.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 64.2 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 64.8 Billion Forecast Year Value (2032F) USD 111.6 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 5.6%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Wood and Laminate Flooring market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Wood and Laminate Flooring, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Wood and Laminate Flooring Market.

Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Segments

By Product Type : Wood Flooring Laminate Flooring

By End User : Residential Commercial Industrial

By Construction Activity : Repair & Rehabilitation New Construction

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Wood and Laminate Flooring Market

The global wood and laminate flooring market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced wood and laminate flooring.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of wood and laminate flooring positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

5 Key Insights from the Report

In terms of sales, wood floorings are expected to outsell laminate floorings throughout the forecast period. By the end of 2026, more than 1,130 million sq. meters of wood floorings are expected to be sold globally.

Commercial end-use of wood and laminate floorings is expected to register fastest volume growth during the forecast period. By the end of the forecast period, more than 880 million sq. meters of wood and laminate floorings will be used across commercial spaces. The end-use of wood and laminate floorings in residential settings is expected to account for more than one-third share of global market volumes throughout the forecast period.

Through 2026, wood and laminate floorings are likely to be used predominantly for repair and rehabilitation activities. In 2017, more than 900 million sq. meters of wood and laminate floorings sold in the global market were used for repair and rehabilitation of physical spaces.

Majority of wood and laminate floorings will be manufactured in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. The report estimates that the APEJ region will represent highest contribution to the global wood and laminate flooring manufacturing over the forecast period.

The report further reveals that Europe will be the largest market for wood and laminate floorings throughout the forecast period. By the end of 2026, nearly 790 million sq. meters of wood and laminate floorings are expected to be sold across European countries. Consumer preferences towards finished floorings at affordable prices is expected to drive the growth of Europe’s wood and laminate flooring market during the forecast period.

The report has profiled leading manufacturers of wood and laminate floorings, which include Tarkett, Mohawk Group, Mannington Mills, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Abet Inc., Forbo Holding AG, Goodfellow Inc., Kronospan Limited, Armstrong Flooring, Bauwerk-Boen, and Kahrs Holding AB. These companies are expected to remain active in the expansion of the global wood and laminate flooring market through 2026. In the foreseeable future, majority of wood and laminate flooring manufacturers will focus upon increasing the durability of these floorings by using hybrid laminate materials and composite woods.

More Valuable Insights on Wood and Laminate Flooring Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Wood and Laminate Flooring, Sales and Demand of Wood and Laminate Flooring, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.



