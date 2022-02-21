Sales Of Stent Graft Balloon Catheters Are Slated To Rise At A CAGR Of 7%By 2031

As per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global stent graft balloon catheter market reached a valuation of around US$ 800 Mn in 2020, which amounts to around 3.5% share of the overall catheter market. Sales of stent graft balloon catheters are slated to rise at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 1.6 Bn by 2031. Demand for compliant balloon stent catheters is high, and is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Segments Covered in Stent Graft Balloon Catheter Industry Research

Product Type Compliant Balloon Stent Catheters Non-compliant Balloon Stent Catheters

End user Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Hospitals Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Ambulatory Surgical Centers Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Indication Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Coronary Artery Disease Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Peripheral Vascular Disease Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Balloon Angioplasty Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Bypass Graft Surgery Stent Graft Balloon Catheters for Atherosclerosis Patients

Raw Material Polyurethane Stent Graft Balloon Catheters Nylon Stent Graft Balloon Catheters Others



SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Competitive Landscape

Expansions, capital investments, R&D activities, technological developments, new product releases, distribution agreements, product portfolio, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic alliances are all used by top manufacturers of stent graft balloon catheters.

Top stent graft balloon catheter suppliers have implemented an expansion strategy to increase their production capabilities to meet the growing demand for diverse applications. Several product developments in stent graft balloon catheters are being approved by regulatory bodies for treating vascular diseases.

For example, the FDA recently approved an expandable balloon stent graft developed by W.L. Gore & Associates for the treatment of peripheral artery disease.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Stent Graft Balloon Catheter Market are:

