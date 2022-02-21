Freyr Appoints Praveen Bezawada as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

New Jersey, USA, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Freyr, one of the largest, global, Regulatory-focused solutions and services companies for the Life Sciences industry, announced the appointment of Praveen Bezawada as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Praveen brings deep technical expertise and specializes in machine learning, data science, R&D management, product development, and agile technologies. He worked with Nokia for 20 years and held various key positions like R&D Manager, Head of R&D, and Machine Learning Lead and is known for some major patent applications implemented in Nokia’s software products. Besides his proven expertise, he has exposure to many subjects with renowned certifications to his credit, including AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, MITx and edX, Deep Learning Specialization, and Neural Networks of Machine Learning to name a few.

“We are very happy and excited to welcome Praveen. With his addition, we foresee that Freyr’s technical brilliance in the Life Sciences Regulatory space will come out stronger and will help us provide industry-leading, digital transformation solutions using AI, ML, and RPA technologies,” said Rajiv Rangan, Co-CEO, Freyr Solutions. “We are looking forward to seeing his visionary mindset combined with our suite of digital solutions to revolutionize the entire Regulatory services and solutions landscape in line with the growing demand for innovation-driven solutions,” added Rajiv.

Freyr is leading the AI Regulatory game and is completely focused on enhancing the way companies operate, with some of the current implementations with well-known brands and leading organizations in the life sciences space. Freyr is a leader in this dimension of the Regulatory arena, where most of the recognized service providers are still figuring out the algorithms to make this work. To ensure that Freyr continues to unlock the new possibilities with compliant automation and innovate artificial intelligence, it needs minds and experience like that of Praveen Bezawada and will make certain to transform the complete Regulatory chain and provide the industry with the best outcomes.

About Freyr

Freyr is one of the largest, global, Regulatory-focused solutions and services companies for the Life Sciences industry supporting, Large, Medium, and Small Size Global Life sciences companies (Pharmaceutical | Generics | Medical Device | Biotechnology | Biosimilar | Consumer Healthcare | Cosmetics) in their entire Regulatory value-chain, ranging from Regulatory Strategy, Intelligence, Dossiers, Submissions, etc. to Post- Approval/Legacy Product Maintenance, Labeling, Artwork Change Management, and other related functions.

Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, Freyr has regional offices across the UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Australia, Poland, China, and has a Global Delivery Center in Hyderabad, India.