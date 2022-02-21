Saelig Introduces Cambrionix ThunderSync3-C10 Universal Thunderbolt 10 Port USB-C Charge/Sync Hub

Fairport, NY, USA, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Saelig Company Inc. has introduced the Cambrionix ThunderSync3-C10 Charge/Sync Hub, a Thunderbolt-certified hub which features 10 x USB Type-C connectors and offers 3Amp (15W) charging and USB 3.2 Gen 1 data for each connected device. It is claimed by Cambrionix to be the fastest Thunderbolt to USB Hub commercially available, with the ability to control and monitor each port individually. Offering up to a 10x speed boost over its predecessor, the ThunderSync3-16, the ThunderSync3-C10 suits data intensive situations and comes with Cambrionix’ signature LiveViewer software for fast, reliable, and scalable control across multiple devices. Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports offer a 40Gbit/s upstream data pipe and daisy-chain port with each high-speed port able to transfer data at up to 5Gbit/s. Up to 6 x Thundersync3 C10 hubs can be connected to a single host computer to allow management of up to 60 USB devices. RGB LEDs are provided on each port for status feedback.

As USB devices are connected, the ThunderSync’s algorithm will detect the highest charge rate allowable for each device. When using USB2.0 devices, additional Thundersync3 C10 systems can be scaled to provide 30 downstream ports without data bottlenecks, thanks to the available bandwidth of the Thunderbolt 3 interface.

The ThunderSync3-C10 charges multiple device types simultaneously, irrespective of manufacturer: phones, tablets, ChromeBooks, 3D Glasses, etc. For each device connected, the pre-programmed Very Intelligent Charging protocol insures the correct charging profile is used for the specific product, maintaining battery performance and extending battery life without risking damage to expensive technology products. The ThunderSync3-C10 is designed to operate with the complementary Cambrionix LiveView app, which provides the user with complete control and monitoring. Demonstrating the unique benefits of Cambrionix patented technology, the supplied software displays the charging status in detail, showing how much energy each attached device is using. Individual ports can be configured for either Sync or Charge mode, both, or turned off. An API is also provided for software automation scripting, essential for software QA and mobile phone remarketing companies. The ThunderSync3-C10 can also charge attached USB devices without using a local computer. It has ESD, over-voltage, over-current and over-temperature protection, as well as UL, FCC, UKRA and CE certification, is RoHS Compliant, and comes with a 2 year warranty.

The ThunderSync3-C10 is supplied in a sturdy, compact (17 x 10.3 x 1.7” / 431 x 262 x 43.6mm) and lightweight (1.1lb / 0.5kg) UL94-V0 specification fire enclosure. VESA mounting points are provided on the underside to allow for multiple mounting possibilities.

The Thundersync3 C10 is perfect for use by educators, manufacturers, defense, security, software QA, and wearable camera companies who perform large scale charging and data transfer. It is designed and manufactured by Cambrionix Ltd. (Cambridge, UK) – world leaders in mobile charging technology and connectivity. It is available now from Saelig Company Inc., Fairport, NY.