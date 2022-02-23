Axledit, New Cloud Editor with Integrated Media Search and Collaboration, Transforms Video Work

Today axle ai, a video industry leader for nearly a decade, is launching axledit, a revolutionary browser-based video editor with integrated collaboration, search, and publishing features.

Boston, MA, USA, 2022-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — The boom in video use for social media and marketing has been paralleled by swift migration to the cloud. Today axle ai, a video industry leader for nearly a decade, is launching axledit, a revolutionary browser-based video editor with integrated collaboration, search, and publishing features. The company is also launching axle ai 2022, its updated platform for AI-driven video transcription and face recognition.

The product offers a fluid, radically simple browser interface, and user pricing tiers of Free, $10/month and $50/month. Users can sign up directly from the axledit website. Yet it provides a level of power and control previously only available to editing solutions running on laptops and workstations. You can also export your sequences from axledit to software like Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer and Apple Final Cut Pro.

“What makes axledit so intriguing” said industry expert Larry Jordan, “is that it couples a media asset management back-end with a simple video editing interface at the front. While not a replacement for a stand-alone NLE, it makes new kinds of cloud-based video collaboration possible.” Webinars demonstrating axledit will be held this Wednesday at 2pm EST/8pm CET (signup link here) and Thursday at 7am EST/2pm CET (signup link here)

axledit’s unique collaboration features allow not only browser-based review and approval by producers and clients, but also simultaneous editing sessions with a shared view of the current state of the timeline and playback. This capability is especially important in a world where remote work has become not only accepted, but the overwhelming choice of content professionals industrywide.

Other key axledit features include:

* Professional-style timeline with multiple audio and video tracks

* High speed, interrupt-resilient uploads of huge video files

* Effects and transitions

* Powerful sequence versioning

* The ability to directly import stock video content

* Access to axle ai on-premise and cloud media management servers

Direct publishing of edits to YouTube and Vimeo is another standout feature of axledit, allowing creators to manage, edit and publish their content directly to these leading platforms without ever having to download large media files, edit them or upload finished media to the cloud. axledit is available immediately, at http://www.axledit.com.

Simultaneously, axle ai is announcing the release of axle ai 2022, its flagship AI-powered media management solution which can catalog and tag nearly any media on any combination of on-premise and cloud storage. Featuring an all-new user interface with a Dark theme, axle ai 2022 offers several key features including:

1. Integrated, super-affordable speech transcription ($1 per hour)

2. Integrated, fixed-cost face recognition

3. Integrated, fixed-cost logo recognition

4. Integrated, fixed-cost object recognition

Together, axledit and axle ai 2022 offer a complete solution to the needs of remote media teams who capture, edit, search and repurpose large amounts of video.

Pricing and availability

axledit is available immediately on a monthly licensed basis. Available tiers are Free, $10 per user per month and $50 per user per month. In addition, an Enterprise tier is available with a number of key features including hybrid cloud/on-premise configurations, and workflow automations. Complete, private instances of the axledit cloud back end are also available on request for clients such as content studios who wish to have a ‘walled garden’ version specific to their network. All axledit and axle ai 2022 products are available through axle ai’s reseller/integrator network, featuring leading integrators such as Malaysia’s iPSB (axle’s preferred partner in the APAC region).

About axle ai, Inc.

Axle ai (https://www.axle.ai) – We make media smarter. Axle ai is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Our solutions have helped over 800 organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. Axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in video editing and media management. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis’s LAUNCH accelerator, Overkill Ventures and Quake Capital.

Learn more at http://www.axle.ai and http://www.axledit.com

Easy as Pie: Pie Town Productions uses axle ai software for remote post production and search

https://youtu.be/H1xkcQ0YJO8

