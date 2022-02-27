Semaglutide VS Liraglutide: Which Is Better For Weight Loss

Arlington, VA, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Among adults with overweight or obesity, once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide plus counseling for diet and physical activity results in significantly greater weight loss at 68 weeks than once-daily subcutaneous liraglutide, according to a study published in the Jan. 11 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Domenica M. Rubino, M.D., from the Washington Center for Weight Management and Research in Arlington, Virginia, and colleagues compared the efficacy and adverse event profiles of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide (126 patients) versus once-daily subcutaneous liraglutide (127 patients) or placebo (85 patients) in people with overweight or obesity also undertaking diet and physical activity and followed for 68 weeks.

The researchers found that participants had significantly greater odds of achieving ≥10 percent, ≥15 percent, and ≥20 percent weight loss with semaglutide versus liraglutide (odds ratios, 6.3, 7.9, and 8.2, respectively). Discontinuation of treatment for any reason occurred in 13.5 percent with semaglutide and 27.6 percent with liraglutide. Gastrointestinal adverse events occurred in 84.1 percent with semaglutide and 82.7 percent with liraglutide.

“Whether semaglutide could be beneficial in preventing progression of cardiometabolic disease will be evaluated in the SELECT trial,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed financial ties to pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk, which manufactures semaglutide and funded the trial.

As a professional PEG supplier, Biopharma PEG specializes in providing customers with the PEG derivatives products and services required for the research and development of small molecule drugs. We provide four kind of semaglutide intermediates to support your R&D research or commercial business. They are Fmoc-NH-PEG2-CH2COOH(CAS NO.166108-71-0), NH2-PEG2-CH2COOH(CAS NO.134978-97-5), Boc-NH-PEG2-CH2COOH(CAS NO.108466-89-3) and CH2COOH-PEG2-NH2.HCl(CAS NO.134979-01-4).