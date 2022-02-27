IndiaIT360 road to success; a new milestone achieved – 15k+ registered channel partners!

New Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — IndiaIT360, an ideal platform for the entire ICT fraternity now has spearheaded a new direction. The platform enables the fraternity to seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the unconnected.

To date, we’ve seen a positive response from the entire ICT industry and built a strong network of more than 15k+ registered channel partners. IndiaIT360 provides the partners with a B2B and B2C page where they can create their e-stores hassle-free to promote and update their latest IT products and services to the entire fraternity i.e. to the top CIOs, OEMs, SMEs, and Corporates.

We, IndiaIT360 aspire to build one common platform that enables the entire fraternity to come together under one roof and help exploit lucrative business opportunities that are revolving in the digital ecosystem. With more than 118 OEMs, 3100+ distributors/sub-distributors, 4300+ SI partners/dealers, 7400+ retailers, and 275+ CIOs, IndiaIT360 has become one of the biggest partners networks in the entire country with the sole aim of bringing the entire fraternity together.

After the overwhelming success of CIO Connect of IndiaIT360, we’ve introduced the next segment i.e. Startup Connect for all the IT-enabled startups who want to experience success in the fastest possible time. The idea behind the launch of Startup Connect is to give startups a ready-made market of 15K+ channel partners who’ll be their direct buyers and sellers for procuring their IT products and services, said Mr. Alok Gupta (MD IndiaIT360 Solutions Pvt. Ltd).

About IndiaIT360

IndiaIT360 is an online platform enabling India’s IT network to become one unified community, benefiting the entire ICT fraternity, be it OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), Startups, Channel Partners, CIOs, or Corporates/SMBs. Apart from CIO Connect, Channel Connect, Startup Connect, OEM Connect, another product for the benefit of the fraternity is IIC Snips i.e. the news aggregator app, which showcases industry-specific news by fetching them from multiple news portals so that you can leap ahead of the technology curve.

IndiaIT360 now opens multiple doors for the entire ICT fraternity who want to touch the heights of success in the fastest possible time. We aim to create a robust network that connects the OEMs to the channel fraternity, startups with the right channel partners, and the top CIOs. IndiaIT360 is also a knowledge-sharing platform where CIOs can share their years of expertise with the fraternity and help small businesses grow in the shortest time possible. So, join today and experience a beautiful tomorrow!