Ron Beaty Announces 2022 Republican Candidacy for Barnstable County Commissioner

Fiscal Conservative Republican Ron Beaty to Run for County Commissioner on Cape Cod with a Focus Upon Restoring Fiscal Integrity and Accountability to Barnstable County Government

Barnstable, MA, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Ron Beaty, a fiscally conservative Cape Cod Republican announced his candidacy for Barnstable County Commissioner Beaty stated, “I have decided to run as a 2022 Republican Candidate for Barnstable County Commissioner in order to restore some semblance of balance, transparency, and fiscal sanity to our Cape Cod Regional Government.”

Candidate Beaty went on, “Additionally, the current 100% progressive Democrat controlled Board of County Commissioners is waging a self-destructive political war with the legislative branch of our county government, the Assembly of Delegates.”

Ron Beaty continued, “At present, the County Commissioners have an attorney, and the Assembly of Delegates has an attorney, and they are at complete odds on how to spend $41 million in the federal Covid relief funds. They have made threats against one another about filing lawsuits over the issue. This is not how a regional government should be acting. It should be acting in the best interests of the taxpayers, voters, and citizens of Cape Cod, not as a dysfunctional entity at war with itself.”

“As a former county commissioner, I have the requisite experience and qualifications to help set things right with Barnstable County government as well as reign in the excessive out of control spending of the past year, along with putting the brakes on the unnecessary bureaucratic expansion it has undergone,” said Mr. Beaty.

Beaty also said, “When elected, I will immediately begin to excise the bureaucratic cancer that apparently infests our Barnstable County Government as well as remove the rampant waste, fraud and abuse that has unquestionably become the hallmark of the progressive Democrats currently in control.”

About Ron Beaty

Ron Beaty has over 25 years of experience in Real Estate Management and is a licensed Real Estate Broker. He has served as Barnstable County Commissioner (2017-2021). He has been a long-time regional Community Activist on numerous local and regional issues related to county government, Cape Cod Commission, regional wastewater problems, county budget, county restructuring proposals, and much more.