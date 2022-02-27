Parlour home service

Posted on 2022-02-27 by in Advertising // 0 Comments

New Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Glazmawomen’s offers doorstep salon services by experienced and certified professional Makeup Artist at pocket friendly price. Yes! you heard it right do Stay at your home or office and get Salon & Beauty services in one click by professional and experienced Makeup Artist. Glazmawomen’s makeup artist & beauty expert come at your doorstep to give you the perfect Hair, beauty and skin grooming services.

“WE BRING COMPLETE SALON AT YOUR HOME/OFFICE NOW NO NEED TO WORRY FOR WAITING JUST BOOK OUR SERVICE AND RELAX. GLAZMA EXPERTS COMES TO YOU, ON YOUR SCHEDULE AND YOUR TIME AT YOUR PREFERRED LOCATION”

 

We are Expert in:

-Full Body Wax

-Bikini Wax

-Full Body Scrub

-Full Body Polishing

-Facial & Bleach

-Pedicure & Manicure

-Beauty & Makeup For any Occasion/Festival

and many more…

 

 

Our professional equipped with Mask, gloves and sanities all items before use. Read More About us at www.glazmawomens.com

 

