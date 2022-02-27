Cherrycheck’s comprehensive buying guide helps you find the right refrigerator

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — In 2020, the Indian fridge market was valued at $4,004.7 million, and the growth projection for the best refrigerator in Indian market is estimated at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2027. Seeing so much potential in the product, more and more brands have been entering this market. However, 2021 numbers show that a large piece of the pie still goes to renowned best fridge brands in India, with LG taking the biggest bite of 31%, followed by Samsung taking 29% market, Whirlpool serving 18% of customers, Godrej meeting the demand of 14% market, and Haeir gets 6% of the market share.

A refrigerator is a fast-growing home appliance because it slows bacterial growth, ensuring that eating healthy, fresh, and nutritious food 24/7 is no longer a luxury. In fact, refrigerators available in many sizes, styles, and ranges have made them easily accessible and cost-effective. However, with a plethora of options, what has become problematic is choosing the right refrigerator. Cherrycheck has accepted this challenge and decided to help people with a comprehensive buying guide and reviews on the top seven refrigerators.

With so many refrigerator types, brands and models available, no one can help you better than a buyer’s guide loaded with all the information required to make an informed decision. To buy a refrigerator that proves beneficial for you, you must be aware of all its features, specifications, price, style, and where you can buy it. Speaking of which, people are breaking the shackles of buying high-ticket products like the best refrigerator offline and showing trust on e-commerce platforms. And among many reasons, a key reason people are moving to online stores is their attractive offers, including deep discounts and big cashback deals, especially during the festive seasons. Such pocket-friendly deals make it possible to even buy a top-tier refrigerator with the latest cooling technology under the budget.

With a detailed buying guide on the best refrigerator in India, Cherrycheck has addressed the challenges a shopper faces in the buying process. Along with features, use cases and reviews, it has also answered the frequently asked questions.

Cherrycheck is a consumer portal providing buying guides and reviews on electronics, kitchen appliances, sports, technology, pets, music, DIY tools, music equipment, garden tools, etc. It is a reliable platform since the content curated is taken from more than just one source and after hours of research.