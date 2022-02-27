Arleta Urgent Care and Primary Care Services – Immediate Services Provided by Arleta Clinic

Arleta, CA, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Arleta urgent care clinic is a renowned healthcare facility located in Arleta, CA. It is established 13 years ago and provides intuitive healthcare services to patients. We aimed to provide high-quality medical services to patients at affordable prices. It is a proud moment for us to announce that patients can now walk into our facility for immediate access to healthcare. We are offering a plethora of urgent care services that are not life-threatening. If you are in need of medical service, you can visit us without scheduling an appointment.

Now, you do not have to rush to the emergency room at big hospitals for immediate medical services. Arleta urgent care is a dedicated medical facility laced with all necessary amenities. You can visit to get treatment for:

Burns and minor injuries

Skin rashes and allergies

Broken bones and fractures

Mild asthma

Animal bites

Fever and flu

Ear infections and pain

Childcare etc

All these urgent services are available at your disposal at reasonable charges. You can get these services by visiting the facility during business hours and can access the service 7 days a week.

Arleta urgent care clinic has a team of well-qualified and expert healthcare providers. They are ready to serve you with the best diagnosis and follow-up treatment. You can get the prescription for medicines along with the treatment. Apart from this, the facility also equips an X-ray room and clinical laboratory for medical tests. We can perform clinical tests and screenings for various illnesses and allergies. It is an integral part of healthcare service that you can avail yourself of us without spending too much. It is our core commitment to provide every visitor with the utmost care and the right treatment.

Arleta urgent care is a designated place to get personalized treatment for a specific illness. You can have an appointment with our medical service providers to get quality care with convenience at competitive prices. Besides, we are also rendering additional services like pre-employment clearance, post-operative clearance, medical screenings, etc. You can visit us in person and can book a visit online to attain the required service without any hitch.