Growing by Reputation and Recognition. The Armoire Sprouts Key Industry Recommendations

New York, NY, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Sometimes you plant a seed and something wonderful grows. Years of research and development of The Armoire, the turnkey cannabis grow box with furniture-inspired good looks, have paid off. Two pillars of the industry have recommended the ready to go grow box as a best in class source for first time growers to the experienced.

Firstly, Ed Rosenthal’s #1 best-selling in Green Business on Amazon , “Cannabis Grower’s Handbook: The Complete Guide to Marijuana and Hemp Cultivation”, expands on the ease and the bounty of The Armoire.

Secondly, Cannabis Tech, the leader in green industry media, extolls the virtues and simplicity of The Armoire. It underscores that consistent, quality home grow is about control and the tools that provide control.

Thirdly, in recognition of The Armoire’s unique design, The U.S. government recently issued an official patent, US 11,083,139.

The flagship product of Green Goddess Supply, The Armoire requires less than two minutes of care daily to garner an impressive yield of 3-5 ounces of dried, hand-crafted flower in as little as 60 days, with no prior experience necessary.

Measuring just over four feet tall (50”) and just over two feet wide (25”), The Armoire is an impressive size and arrives essentially set up and ready to grow. Sturdy and solid, it can be unboxed and up and running in about 30 minutes, so that even the cannabis curious can start growing immediately on day one. If you can water a house plant once a day, then you can now grow clean, healthy, top shelf bud quickly and easily, with no experience necessary.

The Armoire is available in three finishes – Black, Cherry and Barn Board (aka “Shabby Chic”). The models are currently priced at $1,595 MSRP.

Equipped with a high quality Australian carbon scrubber and twelve spectrum and high PAR, low-heat proprietary LED lighting, The Armoire inhibits mold, odor and pests. As a closed system, it is extremely quiet and also makes it difficult for pests to gain access. Childproof magnetic locks ensures that no one accidentally opens the cabinet.

Each Armoire comes with 90 days of complimentary concierge support. Live and experienced cultivators answer questions and trouble shoot, if necessary.

Vincent Bitetti, co-inventor of The Armoire, noted, “Obviously we are delighted with industry recognition of our grow box, but our biggest satisfactions is hearing from the hundreds of Armoire customers who rave about the results and collaborate with each other to enhance yields every day.”

Eric Robichaud, the other co-inventor of The Armoire, added, “Our goal is to empower consumers to produce their own top quality cannabis quickly, easily, discreetly and inexpensively.”

About Green Goddess Supply:

Green Goddess Supply is a “cultivation to consumption” cannabis lifestyle brand offering a line of high-quality products to grow, store, prep and consume hemp flower and cannabis products. The company sells direct to consumers at MSRP through its website, and also offers wholesale and distributor accounts to brick and mortar storefronts and industry distributors. Green Goddess Supply strives to exceed expectations and delight customers with quality products and amazing customer service.

The Armoire is a trademark of Green Goddess Supply. Green Goddess Supply is a privately held company headquartered in Boston, MA with additional distributions centers in Los Angeles, CA; Long Island City, New York and Pooler, Georgia. For more information about Green Goddess Supply, visit the website at https://www.GreenGoddessSupply.com/