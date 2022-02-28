Apps boost business at 2022 and delivering growth – Mobulous

Noida, India, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Mobulous is a prominent award-winning top app development company based in India, with 4.7+ ratings from our trusted clients on platforms like Good firms, clutch, business insider, glassdoor; these ratings and award shows the work delivered by us to the client is top-notch in the industry. It has been in the industry for more than 8 years and has a winning portfolio that is used by tech companies and businesses. The apps solutions offered by us are truly an excellent tool for the client’s business growth that is backed up by robust application development methodologies and technology advancement-related resources.

There is an escalation in the demands for mobile apps all over the world, and they make sure that they develop wonderful apps based on brilliant ideas, the result of many brainstorming sessions.

We have the best minds on the team. Have a team of top-notch experts in mobile app development who can design and build dynamic, easy to use and intuitive mobile apps for businesses. With our real-time designs, along with testing tools, can reduce time to market and draw a larger customer base for your business.

Mobulous was interviewed for their practices used in mobile app development and how they are still ahead of their competitors in 2022.

Q.: What method do we follow before any mobile app development?

A.: The most important aspect for us was the functionality. Our primary goal was to make apps user-friendly that were simple and easy to use. With this goal in mind, I came up with the idea of using different languages to achieve a more user-friendly experience. Also able to wrap up the application with isomorphic code so as to provide a seamless web experience to the users. Another great aspect of our development process was the usage of the content delivery network (CDN), which quickly loads our web pages, helping us in achieving super quick speed and lower latency.

Q.: What were the challenges faced during the development of the app?

A.: The app development process involved a lot of consultations with the client, and we had to determine the age group that would use it.

Q.: What process was involved during the development of the app?

A.: Before developing any there are a list of steps to follow, because the app development is a bog process where first clients’ requirements are known before any development. The steps are:

Strategy

That’s why the very first phase of the mobile app development is a planning phase which includes defining the app’s purpose, target audience, optimizing the use of the platform, and many other important aspects.

Analysis & Planning

Once the app’s requirements were identified, the brainstorming session started, trying to find out the good and more possible requirements for the apps.

UI/UX Design

As more apps are building for the age groups of 16-30, so the designers are working keeping this in mind and building the eye-catchy design for the client but at the same following the client requirement for the brand

App Development

The development team determined an integral part of the development phase. We had to work on defining the technical architecture, choosing a technology stack, and defining development milestones.

Testing

Testing plays a major role after all the development; QA tries to find out the possible bugs and report them to the developer to fix, as these can become a major issue after the deployment.

Support & Deployment

Deploying the app on the store now if client face any after development issue we help them, providing after development app service..

