Creative Diagnostics Introduces the Launch of Recombinant Helicobacter Pylori Antigens

Shirley, USA, 2022-Feb-28 — As a global leading supplier of raw materials, antibodies, and reagents for bio-technology industry, Creative Diagnostics recently launches a series of recombinant Helicobacter pylori antigens, including catalase, urease, CagA, VacA and other recombinant proteins. These potential H. pylori candidate antigens are designed to support vaccine research and development.

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is a Gram-negative, flagellar microaerophilic bacterium that selectively colonizes the gastric mucosa. It is unique in that the bacterium can persist in the harsh gastric environment, disrupting the gastric mucosa and altering gastric hormone release patterns, thereby affecting gastric physiology. Following infection, H. pylori activates multiple intracellular pathways in epithelial cells, such as MAPK, NF-kB, the activator protein AP-1, Wnt/b-catenin, the PI3K pathway, and the signal transducer and activator of transcription STAT3. These affect various cellular functions, resulting in increased production of inflammatory cytokines, altered rates of apoptosis, epithelial cell proliferation and differentiation, and ultimately oncogenic transformation of epithelial cells.

H. pylori is a powerful carcinogenic pathogen responsible for 75% of gastric cancers worldwide. In general, current treatment for patients infected with H. pylori consists of three daily administration antibiotics, proton pump inhibitor, amoxicillin, and clarithromycin. However, the resistance of Helicobacter pylori to antibiotics is increasing day by day. An effective vaccine is a promising alternative to achieve global eradication of H. pylori. But most vaccines currently in development are in very early stages.

Creative Diagnostics now offers a range of recombinant H. pylori antigens including catalase, urease, CagA, VacA and other recombinant proteins. These potential H. pylori candidate antigens are designed to support scientists in vaccine research and development. Products such as Recombinant H. pylori KatA (Catalase) Antigen [His] (DAG-WT416), Recombinant H.pylori CagA antigen (30 kDa) [His] (DAGA-056), H.pylori Vac (toxin) antigen (DAGA-057), Recombinant H. pylori Outer Membrane Protein [His] (DAG4324), and Recombinant H. pylori HP0305 Protein (a.a. 18-184) [His] (DAGC470) are all included in this release. Please note that these products are for research use only, not for diagnostic or clinical use.

For instance, for H.pylori Vac (toxin) antigen (DAGA-057), the protein is produced in genetically engineered E. coli cells. It covers from Gly 311 to Ile 819 of the H. pylori vacuolating protein. The approximately MW is 63 KDa.

For Recombinant H. pylori Outer Membrane Protein [His] (DAG4324), the Outer Membrane Protein (OMP) profile of H. pylori strains are significantly different from those of other Gram-negative species, as no major OMPs predominate, but multiple lower-abundance OMPs are observed. Approximately 4% of the H. pylori genome encodes an extraordinary large set of OMPs (~64 OMPs) divided into five paralogous gene families, and this unusual set of OMPs may be a reflection of the adaptation of H. pylori to the unique gastric environment where it is found.

