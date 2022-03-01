Preimplantation Genetic Screening Market is Projected to Grow at Nearly 9% CAGR During Forecast period 2021-2031

250 Pages Preimplantation Genetic Screening Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Preimplantation Genetic Screening to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Preimplantation Genetic Screening market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

According to Fact.MR, the market for preimplantation genetic testing is likely to register an impressive valuation by 2031. Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is broadening growth prospects. The market is projected to grow at nearly 9% CAGR through 2031.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Preimplantation Genetic Screening market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Preimplantation Genetic Screening

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Preimplantation Genetic Screening. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Preimplantation Genetic Screening Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Preimplantation Genetic Screening, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Preimplantation Genetic Screening Market.



Key Segments Covered Test Type Preimplantation Genetic Diagnostics Preimplantation Genetic Screening

End User Preimplantation Genetic Testing in Hospitals Preimplantation Genetic Testing in Diagnostic Labs Preimplantation Genetic Testing in Research & Academic Institutions Preimplantation Genetic Testing in Specialized Clinics Preimplantation Genetic Testing by Other End Users

Application Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Embryo HLA Typing for Stem Cell Therapy Preimplantation Genetic Testing for IVF Prognosis Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Late-Onset Genetic Disorders Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Inherited Genetic Diseases Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Other Applications

Technology NGS-based Preimplantation Genetic Testing PCR-based Preimplantation Genetic Testing FISH-based Preimplantation Genetic Testing CGH-based Preimplantation Genetic Testing SNP-based Preimplantation Genetic Testing



North America is likely to emerge as the biggest market in the global preimplantation genetic testing. North America preimplantation genetic testing market is projected to surpass US$ 200 million by the end of 2022. Increasing adoption of innovative technologies and rising awareness about preimplantation genetic testing to avoid various birth defects among babies are some of the factors fueling the market growth in the region.

Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative market for preimplantation genetic testing. Owing to the presence of various healthcare institutions and hospitals providing preimplantation genetic testing and high awareness due to the various initiatives by the government is driving the growth of preimplantation genetic testing in Europe.

A genetic screening test is likely to emerge as one of the most preferred test types in the global preimplantation genetic testing market. By the end of 2022, Genetic screening is projected to surpass US$ 300 million revenue.

Specialized clinics are likely to be the largest users of the preimplantation genetic testing. By the end of 2017, specialized clinics are projected to account for nearly two-fifth of the revenue share on the global revenue.

Preimplantation genetic testing is likely to find the largest application in embryo HLA typing for stem cell therapy. Accounting for more than two-fifth of the revenue share, embryo HLA typing for stem cell therapy is projected to bring in more than US$ 200 million revenue by 2022 end.

NGS is likely to emerge as the biggest technology in preimplantation genetic testing. Witnessing a strong growth during the forecast period, NGS is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 80 million between 2017 and 2022. The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for preimplantation genetic testing, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Illumina, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology IP, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Natera, Inc., CombiMatrix Corporation, Rubicon Genomics, Inc., and Genea Limited. Competitive Landscape Preimplantation genetic testing market is a highly consolidated market in which a small group of players accounts for near half of the global sales. In May 2021, United Airlines and Abbott Laboratories announced a collaboration to use Abbott’s BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Home Test and Abbott’s NAVICA app to help make the international travel experience more seamless. The CDC guidelines permit travelers to self-administer a rapid antigen test under the real-time supervision of a telehealth service and use the verified negative test result to board an international flight to the U.S. if they test negative.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Preimplantation Genetic Screening Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Preimplantation Genetic Screening Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Preimplantation Genetic Screening’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Preimplantation Genetic Screening’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Preimplantation Genetic Screening Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Preimplantation Genetic Screening market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Preimplantation Genetic Screening market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Preimplantation Genetic Screening Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Preimplantation Genetic Screening demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Preimplantation Genetic Screening market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Preimplantation Genetic Screening demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Preimplantation Genetic Screening market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Preimplantation Genetic Screening: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Preimplantation Genetic Screening market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Preimplantation Genetic Screening Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Preimplantation Genetic Screening, Sales and Demand of Preimplantation Genetic Screening, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

