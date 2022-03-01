Future Electronics Selects Z2Data as Component Data Provider to Improve Customer Quote

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading distributor of electronic components, has selected Z2Data, a provider of electronic component data and intelligence, to empower the company’s sales representatives with comprehensive part matching for improved customer quotes.

“We are excited to provide additional data capabilities for Future Electronics, and we look forward to working together on continued productivity and data enhancements,” said Mohammad Ahmad, President of Z2Data, LLC.

Z2Data’s part matching algorithm and comprehensive database will enable Future Electronics to offer its customers rapid responses to customer Requests For Quotes (RFQs) with higher part-matching rates.

“We selected Z2Data after an extensive search of data providers and found their electronics parts database and API integrations to be accurate and comprehensive,” said Joseph Pannunzio, Vice President Information Technology and Chief Information Officer. “We are looking forward to serving our customers with improved part matching quotes and line-card alternatives through the help of Z2Data.”

Future Electronics will also be able to provide more replacements and alternatives for potentially unavailable parts for its customers, leading to increased sales, reduced work hours spent tracking down part numbers, and greater customer satisfaction.

About Z2Data

Z2Data, LLC, provides an intelligent data platform analyzing data on over 1 billion electronic components, 150,000 suppliers, 30,000 manufacturing sites, manufacturing markets, countries, live events, and news enabling OEMs and Distributors to make informed decisions about their components and supply chain. Z2Data’s Part Risk Manager and Supply Chain Watch tools also enable organizations to meet market demand by managing their bill-of-materials, making informed part selection decisions, finding cross-references and alternatives, tracking inventory availability of parts alongside real-time pricing and lead times, and mapping components from part to site while also analyzing supply chain risks. Find out more at https://www.z2data.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services, and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###