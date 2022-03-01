Future Electronics Hosts Healthy Financial Relationships Webinar for Employees

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will offer a webinar about financial health and retirement on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 for employees at their Montreal headquarters.

‘Having a Healthy Financial Relationship’ is being organized by the Canadian Benefits Team and features Financial Education Specialist Maxime Levesque from Manulife. Employees will learn the importance of saving for retirement and about healthy financial relationships, including the links between financial, physical and mental well-being.

Levesque will also explain the benefits of the Future Electronics Group Retirement Plan and will offer an overview of financial wellness tools and other resources available through Manulife.

The webinar will be offered in both French and English and is open to all Montreal-based employees of Future Electronics and Future Lighting Solutions

For more information about careers at Future Electronics, visit FutureElectronics.com/careers.

###