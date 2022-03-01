MIDDLE EAST’S LEADING GREEN COFFEE BEANS MANUFACTURER TURNS TO BATCHMASTER FOR GROWTH

Indore, India, 2022-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — A leading company from the Middle East, which is an expert in manufacturing and exporting green coffee beans, has recently brought BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One on board to satisfy its myriad business needs. The said company, which operates on two different business models, had been looking for a solution for a while that could cater to the needs related to its service-based, as well as selling-based business model. The search eventually ended at BatchMaster, with the company deciding to go with the combination of BatchMaster’s process manufacturing capabilities and SAP Business One’s proven credentials.

As mentioned above, the said company has been operating on two models: One, where it provides services related to coffee beans – such as the repair job – to the farmers, and second, where it buys coffee beans from the farmers and sells them to its customers. It has different collection centers, which act as warehouse as the company stores the coffee beans at those centers. As a part of its business model, the company encourages farmers to create and sell more quantity of coffee beans to them, by incentivizing the process. So, it was looking for a software which could help it with collection center management, and incentive calculation, besides giving a way to remotely access every center.

The company was using Quickbooks for accounts, and excel sheets for production, and both the tools were naturally not doing enough to meet its growing needs. That’s when it decided to bring a specialized software like BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One on board, to give its operations a major fillip. Now through its warehouse management module, the company can manage its collection centers efficiently. Being on Cloud, the SAAS-based solution also gives the company the much-desired remote access, apart from ensuring major savings on hardware and maintenance costs. All the complexities in the business models notwithstanding, BatchMaster is all set to make business simpler for the said company by staying true to its motto.