Sesame Access Systems: The Leading Provider Of Stairlifts In The UK

Sesame Access Systems (https://www.sesameaccess.com) is the leading provider of excellent stairlift solutions and affordable stairlifts prices in the UK. Their services are perfect for well-known properties and listed buildings. Architects can rest easy knowing they will have complete creative control with their passion and professionalism.

This company offers stairlifts with different designs and purposes, such as platform lifts, horizontal retracting stairlifts, and more. With their products, buildings such as those constructed before 1990 can be converted into more accessible places for people who must remain in their wheelchairs while travelling. Many accessibility solutions can be acquired, ranging from basic to more advanced lifts. Potential clients may select from several stairlift prices UK depending on the budget and requirements.

The stairlifts of Sesame Access Systems are based on a rising platform design. Their stairlifts function similarly to an elevator, except that it only rises a few feet compared to one. They may also utilise existing flights of stairs in stairlifts. When the lift is activated, the stairs will retract to make room for the platform. Not only can clients save space with this option, but it also allows the platform to be positioned closer to the landing.

Sesame Access Systems can also provide custom DDA lifts. They provide a one-year guarantee for all lifts they build. Potential clients can rest easy knowing the company service the lifts they create to meet DDA standards every six months.

With their excellent services, Sesame Access Systems have gained the approval and respect of numerous people in the industry. According to Fiona Jarvis, CEO of the Blue Badge Style, “Sesame lifts are a stylish way of getting into and out of a building without a fuss. When someone has to wheel out a dusty old ramp from the store cupboard to get me into a building, it’s just awful and such an effort. Sesame lifts are a much more elegant way of enabling me to glide into buildings when I am out and about with my friends and colleagues. I applaud Sesame lift’s innovation and style”.

About Sesame Access Systems

About Sesame Access Systems

Sesame Access Systems offers excellent stairlifts solutions at affordable prices. The company's expert team can design and easily install lifts according to the requirements of their clients. Their lifts are fully British standards-compliant and CE certified, which indicates that they comply with EU legislation and allow free trade across the European market. Their well-trained engineers handcraft the lifting equipment they produce in their Surrey workshop so that potential clients can rest assured.