Babaji Vidhyashram Reopens After Covid With Maximum Safety Measures

Babaji Vidhyashram Reopens With Covid-19 Safety Measures After Government Issues Orders To Open All The Educational Institutions

Tamil Nadu, India, 2022-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Babaji Vidhyashram, CBSE School in Chennai, reopens for students after the Tamil Nadu government issues orders to all educational institutions.

Babaji Vidhyashram, one of the top CBSE schools in Chennai, reopened after a long break following the Covid-19 lockdowns. The premier educational institution decided to welcome back its students for direct classes following orders from the Tamil Nadu government. To ensure maximum safety for the students and staff, the school has taken all the necessary measures and protocols. To know more about this prestigious institution and its commitment to academic excellence, please visit

The school’s spokesperson said, “At Babaji Vidhyashram, our students and staff’s safety is our prime concern. As we prepare to return to normalcy after a long, unexpected break, our top priority is to ensure their safety under all circumstances. Our decision to reopen the school came after the Government of Tamil Nadu issued the orders.We are looking forward to welcoming our students and teachers and hoping to resume direct classes in full swing.”

Babaji Vidhyashram School is one of the most reputed CBSE-affiliated schools in Chennai. This co-educational institution imparts education through the modern CBSE curriculum. The school is known for its unique blend of experiential learning and concept-based curriculum. The school’s sprawling campus in Chennai is a home away from home for children right from kindergarten to the higher secondary section. When questioned about the school’s reopening for kindergarteners, the spokesperson said, “As per the Government orders, classes will resume for students from Class 1 to 12 in a staggered manner. However, the nursery and kindergarten will remain closed. Children belonging to these classes will continue attending online classes.”

The spokesperson also explained the various measures in place to ensure safety for all. ” Wearing masks, hand sanitising, and social distancing is mandatory for all teachers and students. We also advise parents to maintain the same safety measures when they pick up and drop their wards in school. We have also installed hand-sanitiser dispensers at strategic locations within the campus. Our staff checks the temperature for all students before classes commence. The school board has advised parents to instruct their wards to strictly follow the rules and regulations for their own safety. Children who exhibit any symptoms are asked to remain at home until they are perfectly alright.”

Babaji Vidhyashram School’s plans to resume its academic sessions and co-curricular activities is to restore normalcy and in the interest of the students’ futures.

About Babaji Vidhyashram School

Babaji Vidhyashram is a prime CBSE-affiliated school located in Sholinganallur, Chennai. The institution offers high-quality education that inspires students to become independent learners and thinkers. The school’s commitment to international education standards is reflected in its curriculum, teaching approach and extracurricular opportunities. To know more about Babaji Vidhyashram, please visit https://www.babajividhyashram.org/academics/.