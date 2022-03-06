An Entrepreneur from Delhi is Getting International Attention in Medical Tourism

Danish Khan started his career as an automobile engineer from Japanese motorcycle giant Yamaha in 2010, right after his engineering. He worked with Yamaha for two years before resigning in 2012 to try his hands in entrepreneurship.

New Delhi, India, 2022-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Danish Khan started his career as an automobile engineer from Japanese motorcycle giant Yamaha in 2010, right after his engineering. He worked with Yamaha for two years before resigning in 2012 to try his hands in entrepreneurship. Also, he explored many businesses before realizing the importance of medical tourism. This is how he started his journey as the Co-founder of Madaawa Travels Pvt Ltd, the most trustable medical travel company in India, connecting patients and doctors around the world with the best hospitals and surgeons in India.

He has helped more than 1000 people from 15 different countries across the globe to get medical treatment through his company. Madaawa Travels Pvt Ltd is the only Indian company with exclusive tie-ups with world-renowned Apollo hospital. He has also helped many people get free treatment depending on their financial problems.

In his recent visit to Uzbekistan, he met many eminent officials and pioneers of the medical industry. He discussed future plans to promote medical tourism and strengthen the relationship between the countries economically and culturally.

He holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Jamia Millia Islamia. Danish Khan is not only a great entrepreneur but also a polyglot. He is fluent in English, Russian, and Arabic.

Mrs. Shokhira Khudaykulova, who came to India for her treatment from Uzbekistan, said, “Danish is one of the finest people I met. He treated us as his family member, not a client. We were in our worst time and came to India for treatment but we felt like our home in India because of his hospitality and care towards us.”

Danish believes that people come to India because they get quality treatment at a very reasonable price. They get medical visas quickly, surgeries in India have less waiting time, and the procedure is straightforward.

Social Media Links:

Instagram – https://instagram.com/connectdanishkhan90

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Danishkhan_90

Press & Media Contact:

Danish Khan

Madaawa Travels Pvt Ltd

318A, Third Floor,

Living Style Mall, Pocket – 6,

Jasola, New Delhi – 110 025

India

+91 97110 81535

contact.khandanish@gmail.com

http://www.madaawa.com