Vantage Circle Welcomes Matt Burns as a Strategic Advisor

Alberta, Canada, 2022-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — Vantage Circle, a global leading simple and AI-empowered employee engagement solution, is delighted to announce Matt Burns as a Strategic Advisor to their team.

Matt Burns transforms organizations. As a business executive, he led a group recognized in 2018 as the Canadian HR Team of the Year – Retail / Hospitality, following up their 2017 award for the Most Innovative Use of HR Technology.

Today as the Founder & Chief Innovation at BentoHR, Matt simplifies digital transformation; aligning culture, strategy & technology in organizations to improve performance. As a Founder of the Global HR Summit, he’s highlighting the potential for immersive technologies, such as virtual reality, to make work better for everyone. And as the Host of the Thinking Inside the Box podcast, Matt interviews innovative business leaders to discuss complex issues related to work and culture.

“Now is the time for an all-in-one employee engagement & wellness platform. I’m excited for Vantage Circle’s potential, its products, and the opportunity to contribute to making work better – for everyone”, stated Matt Burns, Founder and CEO of BentoHR.

In this highly transformative period, businesses finally realize that employees play an increasingly important role in the business’s success. Engaged employees are more invested, more productive, and stay on longer, which means leadership needs to focus on what they can do for employees to keep them engaged. And as we transition to a permanently hybrid-work culture, the significance of employee engagement goes up manifold.

“We take this as a privilege to have Matt Burns onboarded with us at Vantage Circle. His expertise will help us tackle the strategic and technological challenges that lie in the HR world. Matt’s proficiency will help us leverage technology and analytics to help organizations create a better work culture,” commented Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

Vantage Circle is strong in its commitment to helping corporations build a more engaged, motivated, and productive workforce. It aims to provide world-class employee engagement solutions to corporations. His analytical bent of mind and touch with the best in HR will help us be ahead of the HR Tech curve. Moreover, he will guide Vantage Circle in improving its content which is now accessed by millions of HRs across the globe.

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a Global Employee Engagement and Wellness platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver easy-to-use and effective employee engagement solutions to HR to retain & attract the best talents and create a great work culture. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.