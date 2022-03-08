Replace Manual AR Processes With Accounts Receivable Automation, Says Whiz Consulting 

London, United Kingdom, 2022-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — Why are some financial teams taking longer to automate the AR process? Some people fear that automation will lead to more significant losses. But this assumption is no more valid with Whiz Consulting because they encourage the AR automation process to end the manual work. It is essential to understand that AR procedures are overly complicated for the majority ones. But by coordinating with the Whiz consulting accounting team, you will never regret your decision, and as stated above, it will indeed help you get the most out of AR processes.

What are the benefits of automating your account receivables process with Whiz consulting?

Customers who owe you money for your products or services are accounts receivable. Accounts receivable automation is advantageous for the better good of business growth. Whiz Consulting’s product features like fast invoicing, ideal days sales outstanding (DSO), speedy dispute resolution, and more because your order-to-cash cycle is so reliant on AR. To handle these AR issues fast, correctly, and reliably, Whiz Consulting has developed an end-to-end automation solution.

How does Whiz consulting automated AR processes increase productivity?

Companies automate certain areas of accounts receivable to gain operational advantages. Routine tasks can be automated by reducing staff’ time to work on more critical projects and long-term goals. Your team’s production will go up, and you’ll save money in the long run, thanks to these more effective procedures.

It’s only a matter of time until automating sending bills and invoices to customers via email, collecting payment, and processing that money. Due to Whiz Consulting enhanced technology, there is no longer the need to hire additional staff or spend more time on mundane chores that software performs, allowing organizations to scale their operations as they grow. Automation, in a nutshell, helps you to work more efficiently rather than harder.

Promote the payment of a deposit in advance

Establish payment terms that reward clients for paying early (or penalties for persistent late payers). You can provide early or upfront payment reductions and reward consumers who accept annual payment plans. Discounts can be better than no payment at all in certain situations. This arrangement will give the benefit both you and your consumers.

Ensure that disputes are resolved quickly

Disagreements are a common cause of non-payments and increasing DSOs. Keep an eye out for disagreements, figure out what’s causing them, and work to settle them as quickly as possible. Think about the consequences of delaying the resolution of a problem.

Set up a dashboard for augmented reality

Create AR analytics dashboards to make tracking easier. Your determination and rigour will determine a healthy cash flow in measuring the relevant KPIs and detecting insightful trends.

About Whiz Consulting

Whiz Consulting and the team have a wide range of experience and expertise with various accounting software. To get the most out of technology for your business, they provide you with quality outsourced services, allowing you to take full advantage of the most significant accounting, tax, and payroll applications available. When a company grows, the volume of data that must be processed for the accounting process grows tremendously. When accounting was done manually or using an Excel spreadsheet, this caused many problems. A few mouse clicks are required to execute today’s accounting tasks, which were once tedious and time-consuming. You can end the manual work through Whiz consulting AR automation process and simultaneously boost other critical aspects.