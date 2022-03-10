MORBiZ Releases New Guide On How to Handle Business Website Hacking

Kirkland, WA, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — The small business web marketing professional at MORBiZ have released a new blog that details what steps to take if a business website is hacked. In addition, this new cybersecurity guide teaches webmasters how to prevent hacking from occurring.

The post indicates to take these steps to prevent website hacking:

– Strong passwords: Make sure you utilize strong passwords composed of numbers, letters and symbols.

– Avoid phishing scams: Any emails asking for your password need to be carefully scrutinized to ensure they are legit.

– Install HTTPS: Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure is used for secure communication over a computer network, and is widely used on the Internet.

– Backups: Performing regular backups isn’t just a good idea in the event of hacking, but in case any sort of catastrophic website failure occurs.

– Updates: Keep any software or plugins updated for maximum security.

Building a secure business website is no easy task. If you’d like to work with a professional site builder that can ensure your small business website is protected, reach out to the team at MORBiZ. We build websites using modern security devices, ensuring they are safe to use.

To learn more about how we build small business website, please contact us 1-855-266-7249 or visit www.morbiz.com. Our team can answer any questions you may have about website hacking prevention or recovery.

MORBiZ uses the latest technology, proven techniques, quality content and in depth research to offer high value, hyper-local web presence, Internet & mobile marketing, custom mobile apps, automated reputation management solutions and free guest WiFi marketing programs.