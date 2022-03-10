Stainless Steel 316 Wire And Their Uses.

What is Stainless steel 316 wire ?

Mumbai, India, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — 316 grade stainless steel is an austenitic form of stainless steel known for its 2-3% molybdenum content. The added molybdenum makes the metal more resistant to pitting and corrosion, as well as improving resistance when exposed to elevated temperatures. Similar to 304, Grade Stainless Steel 316 Wire has high amounts of chromium and nickel. 316 also contains silicon, manganese, and carbon, with the majority of the composition being iron.

On the Brinell hardness scale Stainless Steel 316 Wire has a hardness of 217 and a Rockwell B hardness of 95. There are a few differences in mechanical properties between Stainless Steel 316 Wire .

One of these differences lies in the tensile strength. Timex metals offers one of the finest quality Stainless Steel 316 Wire to different wire drawing factories around the globe.

Stainless steel 316 wire manufacturer and supplier

Wire Rods are in huge demand internationally.

We are achieving new heights with the help of our inhouse capabilities to produce one of the best quality Stainless Steel 316 Wire .provided in different conditions like Hot Rolled Wire Rods, Annealed Wire Rods and Pickled Wire Rods.

Stainless Steel 316 Wire are also known as Stainless Steel Wires, SS Wires, SS Wire Rods, Steel Wires manufacturer in India.

Our aptitude in heat treatment gives us a preferred position in producing & exporting wire rods with a nearby and specified chemistry and in accomplishing the required mechanical properties.

We also deal with Wire Rods,Aluminium Alloy,Round Bars,Pipe Fittings,Socket Weld Fittings,Threaded Fittings ,Flanges and many more.

Uses of Stainless Steel 316 Wires:

Common uses for type Stainless Steel 316 Wire include in the construction of exhaust manifolds, furnace parts, heat exchangers, jet engine parts, pharmaceutical and photographic equipment, valve and pump parts, chemical processing equipment, tanks, and evaporators. Stainless Steel 316 Wire are used for various reasons here are some commonly used uses:

Stainless Steel 316L/316Ti Wire Rods are used in Knitting Stainless Steel 316Ti Wires/Wire Rods are used in Weaving Stainless Steel 316L Wires are used in Brushes Stainless Steel 316/ Wire Rods are used in Staples Stainless Steel 316 Wire Rope Stainless Steel 316Ti Wires/Wire Rods are used in Medical Stainless Steel 316/316L/316Ti Wire are used in Fencing

For more details

