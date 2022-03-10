Crypto Pioneer Launches High-Yield Protocols For Investors

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — A pioneer in the democratization of crypto investments, Marblecake is well established as a household name in Decentralized Finance. The tech pioneer has now launched its second fundraiser to give investors who missed out on the initial offering a second chance.

Met with great approval, Marblecake launched its platform last February. The start coincided with the initial offering of its native token mARBL, whose initial supply sold out quickly. This enabled the project to further develop its outlet and engage in more marketing. Over the last weeks, it has seen steady adoption with healthy user growth and traffic, putting it on the path to become a serious industry player.

In conjunction with the launch, Marblecake also deployed its first set of stablecoins. Known as Marble Pegs, these are tokens whose prices are pegged to an external benchmark. As the name indicates, their prices stay stable at all times, being adjusted by an algorithm that tracks market movements.

Marble USD, for example, is pegged to the exchange rate of the US Dollar. This makes it an ideal pairing currency to gauge the real-world value of a token. Additionally, it gives users the possibility to lock in profits in Fiat without leaving the blockchain, thereby avoiding tax-effects among others. By creating a parallel ecosystem next to traditional finance, the project offers users a low-risk transition into the digital economy.

High-Yield Protocols

In addition to DeFi solutions, Marblecake also develops high-yield protocols. Yield protocols are special investment vehicles that pay investors a guaranteed interest rate derived from transaction fees. Similar to certificates of deposit, yield protocols regularly outperform traditional instruments. As per industry analysis, different protocols have netted investors returns that make even early Bitcoin positions pale in comparison.

Moreover, blockchain-deployed yield protocols help fight discrimination. Anyone with an internet connection can use them to vest assets, giving them a great chance to grow capital of any size. Whether situated in London, Lagos or anywhere else, they are equally available everyone. This alone speaks for their relevance in the democratization of global wealth and Marblecake is at the forefront of this revolution.

As the world is in political turmoil, the economic situation has deteriorated for much of the world population. This has been exacerbated by a high rise in inflation of Fiat money, something that crypto easily can tackle. The founders of Marblecake firmly believe that crypto is an ideal technology to help people stabilize their financial situation. Not only is it fully democratic, but its underlying technology surpasses geopolitical boundaries erected by Fiat money.

Many emerging economies have already adapted crypto to great effect. This has helped them to regain traction in the world market as they no longer rely only on centrally issued means of exchange. Exile governments alike have found a solution in it to build up their economic positions including the exile government of Myanmar which recently adopted Tether as its official currency. This is testament to the power of the technology – a power that is steadily gaining momentum.

The project’s premiere yield protocol, MarbleQuake, will be launched in April 2022. Holders of mARBL tokens will enjoy VIP access to its initial offering. With this in mind, investors are advised to purchase mARBL at a discount during the crowdsale. The sale is open from March 11 to June 1, 2022. The total supply is projected to sell out fast and interested parties are recommended to act fast.

Upon completion, mARBL will be listed on PancakeSwap as well as on Marblecake’s own exchange at a rate of 0.10 USD per token. The crowdsale price per token is $0.05, which gives early adopters an excellent opportunity to double their investment almost instantly.

For long-term holders, the token presents a safe haven investment. It is projected to appreciate at a steady pace to a price of $1.25 until 2023. This puts it in the top-10 of best performers in 2022, which in the current bear market is no small feat. Investors looking for healthy gains as Bitcoin and Ethereum tumble should stock up on mARBL while they can.

The crowdsale ends on June 1, 2022. Tokens can be purchased at https://marblecake.exchange

Marblecake was founded by Edwin Kater and Mariusz Nowak, two developers from the Netherlands and Poland respectively. With a shared passion for crypto, they envision a next-level venture that will solidify crypto as a means for everyone to build wealth, irrespective of nationality, creed or color. Marblecake’s core activities include developing DeFi solutions and high-yield protocols that pay holders passive income.