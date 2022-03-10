CDE Asia’s Surat Plant cited in TERI’s report on Circular Built Environment

Kolkata, India, 2022-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) published ‘Circular Built Environment, Highlights from Asia: Policies, Case studies, and UN2030 Agenda Indicators’ Report to provide a deep dive into the state of play for the circular built environment in China, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka and provides circularity recommendations against relevant SDGs and lifecycle considerations across the various phases of the built environment. The report featured the Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste recycling plant commissioned by Surat Green Precast and installed with CDE Asia as technology partners as a case study.

Background

Asia is the largest continent and the fastest urbanizing region in the world with associated trends of escalating material and energy intensity in building construction. The built environment is responsible for the majority of global greenhouse gases and raw material extraction (Circle Economy, 2019). Rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region have increased the material and energy consumption in the built sector over the years and have become one of the largest contributors to GHG emissions and generation of C&DW.

The Indian perspective

As the urban population of India continues to grow and is projected to become 50% of the total population by 2050, the demand for real estate and infrastructure is expected to increase (Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organization, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, 2018).

India unveiled one of the largest stimulus packages in the world, in response to the economic crisis that emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, equating to a share of around 11% of the country’s GDP in 2019. India’s overall COVID recovery stimulus package mainly supports activities related to industries likely to have a large negative impact on the environment (for example, increasing the use of fossil fuels and unsustainable land use). However, India’s most recent stimulus of the year 2021 is more climate-friendly, with two-thirds of the resources targeted towards a green recovery, including roughly USD 3 billion in battery development and solar PV.

CDE Asia’s Solution: C&D Waste Recycling

Project in Focus: C&D Waste Recycling plant, Surat, India 2020

As far as C&DW generation is concerned, India generates an estimated 150 million tonnes of C&DW every year. But the official recycling capacity is less, i.e., 6,500 tonnes per day (TPD) — just about 1% (Anumita Roychowdhury, 2020).

In accordance with the C&D Waste Management Rules, 2016 by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, India, a state-of-the-art mobile wet processing C&D waste recycling facility has been established to process 300 TPD waste at Surat, India in 2020, under a public–private partnership (PPP) model awarded to Surat Green Precast Private Limited (SGPPL) as the management facility and CDE Asia as the technology provider. Based on the circular model, the waste is collected from 10 collection centres or transfer stations (TS).

The collected waste is further processed using ReUrban Compact technology, latest in India, which allows 96% recovery of high-quality sand (50%), aggregates (28%), and soil (18%). The recycled sand and aggregates are reused in construction and to manufacture certified products such as tiles, blocks, pavers, etc. A similar approach is now being replicated in various other cities of India.

This circular model of recycling C&D waste has showcased considerable environmental impact savings as opposed to landfilling for the city of Surat. It will

• Reduce 508 tonnes of CO2 emissions, which is the same as burning 250,000 kg of coal every year.

• Save 9,100 Giga Joules of energy, enough to power 3,000 Indian homes for an entire year.

• Free 30,000 sq. yards of land from landfills, thus unlocking 100 crores worth of real estate every year.

The manufactured recycled products are sold at 30% cheaper rates in the market with a buyback of recycled products by the Surat Municipal Corporation.

CDE Asia is proud to be associated with the development of smarter, greener, and sustainable cities. Methodical waste recycling will help India outgrow its dependence on natural sand and restore ecological balance. Further, this is an exercise in the process of repurposing waste to produce high-grade sand and aggregates made to exacting industry standards. As against a linear ecosystem that is draining resources without replenishing them, the ReUrban Compact C&D Waste Recycling Plant, installed in Surat is a definitive step towards a circular sustainable ecosystem, heralding a future of material and economic prosperity.

