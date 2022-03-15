Ubuy Launches Pay Later Options for Its Shoppers Worldwide

London, UK, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy UK, is a renowned global shopping platform that has introduced the interesting feature of BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) for a comfortable shopping experience. Explore new shopping conveniences without worrying about missing out on international brands with BNPL.

BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later)

A unique shopping approach that has boosted the e-commerce sector’s functioning tenfold. This feature has made shopping easy for customers, as it allows them to shop for their favourite item while paying for it at a future date.

Ubuy’s BNPL Feature

This cross border shopping site has now been more customer-centric to let you know what real shopping convenience means. These are benefits you will get shopping using the Ubuy UK BNPL feature mentioned below:

Shop in 3 Easy Installments

Say bye to the common shopping headache of paying at the moment.

Pay the first installment once you get the product and the other two in the next two months.

You will enjoy a convenient shopping experience without thinking pensively about interests, hidden charges and EMIs.

Enjoy trouble-free shopping for your preferred brands.

Repay in Upto 30 Days

The partnership with Klarna lets Ubuy offer you the feature to choose payment days without letting you whine about extra charges and interests.

Choose to pay for your overall shopping in three ways: 14, 21 or 30 days.

The due date of payment would be shared with you through email, so you don’t miss it out.

How to Shop Using BNPL?

There is not much difference between shopping using BNPL. You just have to shop online as you always do. But there are slight changes when you reach the checkout page. Follow these points to shop using this feature:

You have to choose Klarna as a payment option for BNPL while checking out.

Here you have to enter your valid email address, name, contact details and your current billing address to proceed further.

After that you have to fill in your debit/credit card details, so your payment can be done automatically.

Once everything is done you will receive a confirmation on your given email address. It’s that simple.

Is It Safe to Shop Using Klarna?

Klarna is a worldwide trusted payment service provider that takes care of safe transactions using the feature of BNPL. This payment provider follows the buyer protection policy. That’s why whatever information you share with us like mobile number, card details, email address, billing address and name will not be saved by us or Klarna. The payment will be done via security protocols, so you don’t have to worry about your personal information being shared.

Using Ubuy for the First Time?

If you are new to Ubuy and shopping for the first time from here. Then now you can enjoy double shopping fun with features of BNPL and good deals & offers on your first international purchase.

Save big on your first shopping adventure using the code: UBFIRST

Media Contact:

Ubuy Technologies

Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: info@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.u-buy.co.uk/