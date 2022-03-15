New Book by Dennis B. Nau: An American Lullaby

NYC, USA, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Dennis Nau lives with his wife, Rita, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, population 14,000. A life-long Minnesota resident, Dennis grew up in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area but has lived in small towns for much of his life. He and his wife have started a number of businesses and almost half of them have been successful. Dennis has been writing short stories for almost twenty years. Quite a number of them have been published in various literary magazines. Dennis and Rita have two children and six grandchildren, all geniuses. They have no dogs or cats and are quite thankful that they do not have any dogs or cats.

Title: An American Lullaby: And Other Stories

Author: Dennis B. Nau

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196581

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 222 pages

Formats: Paperback and eBook

ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

Our motto is: We don’t publish classics, we make classics.