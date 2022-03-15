New Book by Dennis B. Nau: An American Lullaby

New York, NY – ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Dennis B. Nau: An American Lullaby

Posted on 2022-03-15 by in Entertainment // 0 Comments

NYC, USA, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Dennis Nau lives with his wife, Rita, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, population 14,000. A life-long Minnesota resident, Dennis grew up in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area but has lived in small towns for much of his life. He and his wife have started a number of businesses and almost half of them have been successful. Dennis has been writing short stories for almost twenty years. Quite a number of them have been published in various literary magazines. Dennis and Rita have two children and six grandchildren, all geniuses. They have no dogs or cats and are quite thankful that they do not have any dogs or cats.

Title: An American Lullaby: And Other Stories
Author: Dennis B. Nau
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN: 978-1955196581
Price: $19.60
Page Count: 222 pages
Formats: Paperback and eBook

ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine,  with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

Our motto is: We don’t publish classics, we make classics.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution