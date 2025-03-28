Tebahsoft Expands Global SEL Reach through MOU with Mongolian Partner

Daejeon, South Korea, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — On March 24, South Korean edtech company Tebahsoft Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered mental care education solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Q Education Group, an educational institution based in Mongolia. The agreement outlines plans for international collaboration in the development and distribution of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) content and programs.

Tebahsoft developed Seamspace, an AI-driven emotional education platform that supports students in managing emotions and developing self-awareness. The system allows students to record their emotions, which are then analyzed by AI, while providing a real-time dashboard for teachers to monitor classroom emotional trends.

To date, more than 500 schools across South Korea have implemented Seamspace, and a supply agreement has been secured with the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education for 2025. With this MOU, Tebahsoft aims to take a step further into the global education market, beginning with an expansion into early childhood education in Mongolia.

Q Education Group, established in 2016, is an educational institution in Mongolia that offers programs for children from early childhood through elementary school. It provides curricula that include international education programs such as the Cambridge curriculum and operates in collaboration with both public and private schools across Mongolia.

“This partnership marks a meaningful step in accelerating the global reach of Seamspace, while further elevating the role of South Korea in the SEL education landscape,” said Oh Jung-seop, CEO of Tebahsoft. “We will continue to provide tailored SEL solutions that reflect the unique educational needs of each region and support the emotional well-being of students worldwide.”

As part of this initiative, Seamspace is expected to be introduced in Mongolia in collaboration with Q Education Group. Tebahsoft also plans to develop new tools to support emotional development in early childhood, expanding its scope within the global edtech sector.

With SEL emerging as a key pillar of future-focused education, digital solutions like Seamspace are gaining growing attention in the international market. Tebahsoft’s latest efforts aim to present a scalable model for SEL innovation across Asia and beyond.