Image Science Offers Complete Line Of MTF Testing Services For Various Applications

At Image Science, you can avail a wide range of MTF test equipment for various applications. For over three decades now, they remain at the top of their game, helping people from different industries and disciplines produce images with the help of MTF tested optic systems.

Complete Line Of MTF Testing Tools

By conducting an MTF Measurement, you can guarantee that the integrity of an image is retained even if the photo is scaled smaller or larger. An optical device with good MTF means that it’s capable of delivering high-resolution photos — it can preserve the spatial details of the image no matter how it’s re-sized.

Allowing customers to test various imaging devices, Image Science offers various MTF test benches covering a wide range of spectral ranges. These include testing tools for:

Ultra-violet B (193 to 360 nm)

Near Ultra-violet (325 to 500 nm)

Visible (400to 700 nm)

Near Infra-red (700 to 1,000 nm)

Short-wave Infra-red (1 to 3 um)

Medium-wave Infra-red (3 to 5 um)

Long-wave Infra-red (8 to 12 um)

One great thing about Image Science is that their MTF benches can be configured to the specifications and budget of their customers. They also make it easy for clients to upgrade and customise their testing tools depending on their current needs.

For Various Applications

MTF is vital in ensuring the quality of imaging systems used for various purposes. Some of Image Science’s MTF benches’ applications are:

Augmented reality (AR) image waveguide system. This system helps measure AR image waveguides in any object direction.

Anamorphic lenses. This is used for end-of-line MTF tests. It’s also utilised to check alignment during the assembly of imaging systems.

Cinematography lenses focus setting. If customers need to calibrate the focus ring of their cameras for different objects, this is the system to use.

Cinematography lenses. This automatically measures MTF and the focal length and distortion of huge lenses used for cinematography.

Liquid lens. If you’re testing the MTF of voltage-controlled liquid-lens relay assembly, Image Science has this testing system to use.

Large aperture MTF system with a rotated optical breadboard. This can measure imaging systems with apertures of up to 450 mm in diameter.

SWIR Lens MTF test system. This is used specifically for SWIR lenses. It measures MTF at 850 and 1560 nm.

MTF testing also provides tools and services to measure phase transfer function (PTF), effective and flange focal lengths, the field of view, encircled energy and ensquared energy, and aberrations.

Get In Touch with Image Science Today

First established in 1991, Image Science offers a comprehensive array of optical test equipment designed to measure various parameters, including MTF. Using advanced technology that complies with industry standards, they guarantee to deliver accurate results consistently. They also offer in-house MTF test services.

For more details about their MTF measurement products, visit http://www.image-science.com/products.htm. You can reach out to them at +44) 01865-400867.