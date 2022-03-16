Future Electronics Launches New Embedded Solutions Portal

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently launched a new web portal focused on embedded solutions.

The Embedded Solutions portal is a new initiative from Future Intelligent Solutions. It features embedded boards such as System on Modules (SOMs) and Single Board Computers (SBCs) running Linux, Android, and Windows, complete with the MPUs, CPUs, and GPUs and supporting devices to enable the latest designs. Full embedded system solutions are also available, including industrial computers, solutions for AI, IoT gateways and more.

The new portal is an excellent starting point for engineers designing autonomous robots, gateways, medical systems, and other applications which demand advanced processors, intelligent vision and connectivity. Designers will benefit from Future Electronics’ deep embedded hardware and software expertise to bring their ideas to market quickly, as well as 10+ years of product availability and industry-leading supply chain programs to ensure continuity of supply for all embedded designs.

Visit the new Embedded Solutions portal at www.FutureElectronics.com/Our-Solutions/Embedded-Solutions.

To learn more about Future Electronics, and to access the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

