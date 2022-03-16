Qane – Dubai’s Top Holding Company You Should Know About

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — In this era of technology, people and companies are rapidly becoming more digital. For us to adapt to the changing times, we must embrace digital. Without taking help from and diving into the rising pool of digital goods and solutions, we might vanish. And yes, technological advancements are now not limited only to IT, and we see them taking every sector to the highs. Over the last few years, we have seen many innovations that digitized life.

Qane, one of Dubai’s top investment and holdings companies, started a revolutionary system to aid people and investors. Using the most advanced technologies, Qane has helped and is helping investors globally. Whether it’s blockchain, NFT, or Metaverse, they have solutions for everyone, all in one place. So far, they have launched several firms and are serving investors from different companies. The Company is working fast and has earned a badge of being “The Best” in the business sector.

One of their successful projects is the development of their blockchain, the Qane Blockchain. It lets users invest money, buy, sell, and trade their assets efficiently, quickly, and securely. Trading on their platform gives investors confidence to scale their businesses and keep them moving to get higher returns. The importance of blockchain is to make digital banking and finance accessible for everyone. Qane blockchain gives complete access to users and secures their assets while sharing money with loved ones, paying employees, or trading.

Besides its blockchain, Qane has developed its coin, the Qane Coin. This coin allowed users to change their paradigm for doing business, shopping for products, and doing other transactions. The coin aims to bring innovation and change the financial system in different fields of life. Qane is looking to add more options soon, making it easy for its community.

According to Qane, “Qane Coin will be the most stable one to help people build new businesses and scale them. Investors would be able to use it for selling, buying, and trading like the other well-known coins of the market. It will be the most powerful idea to create a secure and reliable setup. Everyone on the blockchain could oversee its process and transactions.”

What’s more, Qane has launched its NFT Marketplace, where designers can showcase their work and get customers for it. They provide users a secure platform to get paid for what they have designed at great deals. The Company has connected its Marketplace to Metaverse, where users can also purchase NFTs. This technology lets users live their dream lives in a city mall or create their virtual countries.

Apart from that, Qane has introduced its virtual art gallery in Metaverse. This gallery will focus on exquisite art collections and converting them into NFTs. They will be selling these high-quality arts as NFTs, including paintings, virtual characters, cars, and other items on their NFT Marketplace. The Company has also connected its NFT Marketplace to its blockchain, allowing users to trade NFTs. And hence, it does not require additional sources to connect to your account.

Virtual reality (VR) lets you feel yourself somewhere else at a distance while at home. Qane Metaverse is another outstanding achievement of the Company and allows users to connect and enjoy activities in a virtual world. As a part of their metaverse technology, they are developing devices to provide a high graphics experience. The purpose of their Metaverse is precise to make business meetings possible from long distances. But it can be used by individuals and businesses to upgrade their lifestyles and productivity.

With a great team working on several projects, Qane expands its customer base. The Company is now taking another step, moving its office. You would be amazed to hear that they are moving to the world’s highest place, Burj Khalifa, the hub of entrepreneurs. Initially, their head office was at Palazzo Versace, Dubai, UAE. Now, Qane and Majestic Art Gallery are moving to the 150th floor of Burj Khalifa, which is the world’s highest office. They will establish the world’s best Qane head office and Majestic Art Gallery. The subsequent activities, auctions, and official meetings would happen on the 150th floor on the air top.

So, for people looking to modernize their way of work and try new exciting and reliable methods, Qane can help. Investors around the world have shown interest in Qane’s portfolio. They operate in many different sectors and have become the most trusted entity by clients through the phenomenal growth in their holdings. Qane has always believed in using the best technology and challenging the status quo. Innovating business models and implementing unique strategies in different sectors helped the Company become a leader.