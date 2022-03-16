Learn Why Everyone Needs a Jade Roller Made of Healing Jade Stone

Jade roller made of healing jade stone can help people to reduce puffiness and boost blood circulation.

Taian, China, 2022-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — The jade roller has a history of thousands of years in China and it is a traditional physical beauty instrument from ancient China.

Most people have heard of jade roller before and seen a few people on social media try it on their skin. The jade roller, which made of kinds of natural stone, always has a small roller and big roller. So the jade roller can be used on each part on the face. The purpose of jade roller it to massage the skin with the smooth roller gently. Under the healing effect of jade stones, trace elements in jade stone are used to help the skin maintain vitality, so as to achieve the effect of wrinkle removal, anti-aging, face-lifting.

One of the main reasons is facial puffiness relief. The natural stone is cool and it can be stored in the fridge. The coolness of the jade roller can help to reduce puffiness better and get the skin refreshed. Another benefit of jade roller is that it can stimulate the lymphatic system and increase blood circulation. Constantly using a jade roller every day can be an easy way to brighten up the skin.

BAIMEI pink jade rollers are made of rose quartz. Rose quartz is a powerful healing crystal. Rose Quartz is believed by some to emit a strong vibration of love, joy and emotional healing. “Rose quartz is a powerful healing crystal,” says crystal healer and reiki master Keith Birch, owner of KSC Crystals. “Its soft, gentle, almost pastel pale pink coloring is a good indication of its most commonly known property: that of pure love. It’s a stone of both giving and receiving love.”

The jade roller is mainly used on face, BAIMEI jade roller set comes with a gua sha. It not only can be used on face to shape jawline but also can be used on tense muscles of the body. Under the movement of jade roller and gua sha, feel the energy of rose quartz, people will have a deep relax.

About BAIMEI

BAIMEI is about empowering yourself to feel beautiful. They know what it’s like to feel fed up with your routine, not seeing results and not feeling any better off. They’re here to help you find the right tools that can bring comfort and peace into your life. They take a modern approach to self-care that’s deep-rooted in traditional techniques. Their story is rooted in 3 that they believe to be timeless: Benevolence, Morality and Truth.