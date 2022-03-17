Patrick Manuel Appointed As New President Of Novem Group

Patrick Manuel, who joined Novem Group as a financial advisor in 2014 after holding a successful sales leadership position for a large manufacturing company, is now appointed as new president of Novem Group

New York, USA, 2022-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — Established in 1994 by Robert Bartolotta, Novem Group has gone through several iterations of growth and rebranding in those 3 decades. Originally focused on holistic financial planning for individuals and their families, Novem Group has grown into a full-fledged, independent, SEC registered investment advisory firm.

The recipient of multiple Top Workplace and Top 100 awards, Novem Group now has nearly 40 affiliated advisors and dozens of support colleagues in offices around the country. Including assets custodied at their broker-dealer, American Portfolios, Novem Group helps their clients manage over $3 billion.

With robust growth and expansion, Bob Bartolotta realized that it was time for a more concrete management structure to be put in place. Bob, now the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board at Novem Group, nominated Patrick Manuel to fill the role of President, which was unanimously approved by the board of directors. Pat joined Novem Group as a financial advisor in 2014 after leading a successful sales leadership position for a large manufacturing company.

Pat has spent the better part of the past decade both growing his practice and learning the operational side of the business, providing him with the experience required to take on his new role. Pat is a graduate of the University of Rochester, earning a B.A. in Economics, and currently holds the Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF©) designation, along with Series 66 and 7 securities licenses. Pat’s integrity, work ethic, and vision will continue to support the growth of Novem Group and shape the firm for years to come.