Automotive Gear Market Is Witness a Pronounce Growth By 2028

he automotive gear market will retain its stability in the near future, with the difference between worldwide volume sales in 2017 and 2018 estimated at over 130,000 thousand units, according to a new Fact.MR report. Prospects of the automotive gear market continue to remain promising that is influenced by a diverse spectrum of aspects, ranging from demand proliferation of automotive gear in mid-sized passenger cars to inclining preference toward induction heat treating as a lean & green technology for tooth-by-tooth gear hardening.

The report estimates structure of the automotive gear market to remain concentrated at the brim and fragmented at the brink, wherein new & emerging players collectively account for over two-thirds market share. Established players in the automotive gear market are concentrating on global expansion through strategic partnerships and agreements with emerging players to capitalize on their innovations. The recent joint venture agreement of Eaton Corporation Plc with Shaanxi Fast Gear to manufacture manual transmissions for light-duty vehicles and GKN Plc’s agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industry to deliver LPC vanes for GTF engines are prime examples of such expansion strategies of leading players.

Automotive gear manufacturers have introduced myriad products to meet demand from various application areas, ranging from transmission and differential to steering systems. The report opines that the transmission application will continue to subjugate the automotive gear market, with over one-fourth volume share during the period of forecast. Engineering firms such as GKN are putting efforts to better the efficiency and performance of transmission systems that evolve abreast vehicle electrification trends. Innovation-driven players such as Tesla are venturing into the manufacturing of multi-gear transmission systems for their platforms, particularly for the next-generation vehicles.

“Efforts of leading players in the automotive gear market to improve transmission efficiency, and achieve highly responsive gear changes, have resulted in developmental initiatives to curtail mechanical loss, improve shift tracking, and adopt a broader gear spectrum. Such efforts are further leading to a smooth driving experience, while retaining fuel efficiency, thereby improving performance in comparison to conventional transmission systems. Adoption of launch gears is being viewed as a viable approach for improving efficiency and improving ratio spread of automotive gear, devoid of performance deterioration. Realization of best-in-class gear shift speed ratio is a key focus area among established players in the automotive gear market,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

The report opines that the automotive gear market will ride the coattails of the incorporation of cutting-edge technology in the range of gears by the market players to offer enhanced efficiency and performance. Top-notch technological features, which include advanced protection and self-monitoring functions will continue to bolster sales of technologically sound automotive gears. Increased penetration of electric vehicles worldwide has encouraged the development of advanced technology such as the shift-by-wire systems for hybrid-electric and electric vehicles. Additionally, the inclining perspective of the automotive industry toward optimizing the driveline components’ operation, to maximize both indirect and direct efficiency, will further impact development and demand for automotive gear in the foreseeable future.

Plastic gear is expected to gain ground in the automotive industry, owing to their lower inertia and weight, along with reduced noise and friction coefficient. However, comparatively lower load-carrying capacity than their similar-sized metal counterparts will continue to confine the permeation of plastic automotive gears. Tooth-by-tooth hardening of gears is a key trend influencing the growth of the automotive gear market. Induction heat treating, being a lean & green technology, is gaining popularity as a feasible option for induction hardening of automotive gear, thereby boosting developments and growth of the automotive gear market.

Key players analyzed in the Automotive gear market study:

Bharat Gears Limited

GKN Plc.

Altra Industrial Motion Corporation

Showa Corporation

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

Linamar Corporation

Segmentation

The report on automotive gear market has been segmented based on product type, vehicle type, material type, sales channel, application, and region.

By product type, the automotive gear market

has been classified into worm gears, bevel gears, spur gears, helical gears, rack and pinion gears, planetary gears, hypoid gears, and others.

By vehicle type, the automotive gear market has been classified as passenger cars, LCV, trucks, buses, off-road vehicles, and two-wheelers. By material type, the automotive gear market has been classified as metallic and non-metallic.

By application, the automotive gear market has been segmented into engine, drive shaft, transmission, differential, steering system, and others.

By sales channel, the sales and distribution in the automotive gear market is carried out through OEM and aftermarket.

On the basis of region, the Automotive gear market study contains:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS and Russia

Japan

APEJ

MEA

