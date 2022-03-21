Blow Fill Seal Technology Market: Ability to Accommodate Automation Driving Growth – Fact.MR Study

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Catalent Blow Fill Seal Technology sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Catalent Blow Fill Seal Technology market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Catalent Blow Fill Seal Technology



The report provides a concrete market definition along with a detailed market structure which helps readers gain a holistic understanding of the blow fill seal technology market. In addition to this, the report on blow fill seal technology market lists all the macroeconomic factors that influence market growth along with detailed analysis of each of the identified factor.

A comprehensive opportunity analysis has also been included in the report. A detailed analysis of the blow fill seal technology market provides estimates about the production volume, Y-o-Y growth, and absolute dollar opportunity.

The report on blow fill seal technology market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market performance in the recent past. In addition to this, the report provides a detailed market breakdown on the basis of region, end-use industry, material type, and product type. On the basis of product type, the report segments the blow fill seal technology market into ampoules, bottles, prefilled syringes & injectable, and vials. Based on the end-use industry, the blow fill seal technology market has been segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and others. Based on material, the blow fill seal technology can be segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, and others.

Competitive Assessment of the Blow Fill Seal Technology Market

Some of the prominent players operating in the blow fill seal technology market include Catalent, Inc., Unipharma LLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Recipharm AB, Laboratorios SALVAT, S.A., Amanta Healthcare, Asept Pak, Inc., SIFI S.p.A, Brevetti Angela S.R.L, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Weiler Engineering, Inc., Curida AS, Roomelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH, Horizon Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals AG, Unither Pharmaceuticals, The Ritedose Corporation, Automatic Liquid Packaging Solutions LLC, Pharmapack Co. Ltd., Unicep Packaging, LLC., NuPharm, BioConnection, Plastikon, Gerresheimer AG, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

These key players in blow fill seal technology market are focusing on consolidating their position.

Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Growth to be Underpinned by its Widespread Adoption in F&B Packaging

The demand for in-house packaging in the food and beverages industry is on the rise. Customized blow fill seal technology can streamline the packaging process for companies and could substantially enhance their profits by eliminating the need for warehousing of raw materials and simplifying the handling process.

Blow fill seal technology is expected to find widespread adoption in the carbonated drinks packaging owing to its advanced leak proofing and sealing applications.

The benefits of using blow fill seal technology in packaging are likely expected to reduce the time to market for food and beverages companies while lowering the consumption of raw material required in the process.

F&B companies are growing increasingly aware of the benefits offered by the technology which, in turn, is likely to propel the growth of the blow fill seal technology market.

North America to Hold a Significant Revenue Share of the Blow Fill Seal Technology Market

The presence of advanced infrastructure and mature pharmaceutical market in North American countries is estimated to uphold the demand for blow fill seal technology in the region. The region is estimated to hold over 35% of the market share in 2019. Increasing investments in the pharmaceutical industry coupled with intensifying efforts towards improving healthcare in Western Europe is likely to drive the growth of the market in the region and it is expected to account for the second largest share of the blow fill seal technology market. Latin America is estimated to provide lucrative opportunities for blow fill seal technology manufacturers as pharmaceutical companies in the region continue to shift towards the use of blow fill seal technology for packaging over conventional packaging solutions.

Demand for Polyethylene in BFS Manufacturing to Remain Buoyant

The Fact.MR study opines that out of the different materials utilized in blow fill seal technology, demand for polyethylene is estimated to remain robust. Growing demand for polyethylene can be attributed to its inert nature, low gas and water permeability, and its non-interference properties. Among the different categories of polyethylene materials, demand for low-density polyethylene (LDPE) is estimated to outpace the demand for other materials owing to its resistivity to both bases and acids, and its non-reactive property.

