Riggs Family Dental Offers Comprehensive Dental Care to New Patients for Just $99

Chandler, AZ & Gilbert, AZ, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Riggs Family Dental is excited to announce a new special for Chandler and Gilbert, AZ residents. For a limited time, new patients can receive comprehensive dental treatment for only $99. This exclusive offer includes an exam, x-rays, and a personalized treatment plan, making high-quality dental care accessible to the community.

Riggs Family Dental, renowned for its commitment to delivering top-notch dental services, boasts convenient locations in Chandler, AZ, and Gilbert, AZ. Whether you need routine care, cosmetic procedures, or more advanced treatments, the expert team at Riggs Family Dental is here to provide personalized care tailored to your unique needs. This $99 special ensures new patients receive a thorough evaluation and a customized plan to achieve optimal oral health, instilling confidence in our patients.

Affordable, Quality Care in Your Community

As a leading dentist in Chandler, AZ, Riggs Family Dental prioritizes patient comfort and comprehensive care. This new patient special is an excellent opportunity for individuals or families looking for trusted dental care in the Chandler and Gilbert areas. The $99 offer provides a complete dental exam, essential x-rays, and a detailed treatment plan so patients can understand their dental health and explore treatment options.

For those seeking a Gilbert dentist, Riggs Family Dental offers a welcoming and modern environment where patient care is the focus. The experienced team ensures patients feel informed and confident about their dental care decisions. From preventive care to restorative and cosmetic dentistry, Riggs Family Dental is dedicated to helping patients maintain healthy smiles for years, providing a comfortable and reassuring experience.

What You Get with the $99 Special

The $99 new patient special is more than just an introduction to Riggs Family Dental. It’s a comprehensive package that includes a thorough exam, during which the dentist assesses oral health and detects any issues early. The x-rays provide a deeper look at the teeth and bone structure, helping the dentist create a personalized treatment plan. This thorough approach allows patients to fully understand their dental health and make informed decisions about needed care.

Conveniently Located in Chandler and Gilbert, AZ

Riggs Family Dental takes pride in serving the Chandler and Gilbert communities with high-quality, personalized dental care. With convenient locations, flexible scheduling, and friendly staff, patients can trust that their dental needs will be met with professionalism and compassion.

Visit Riggs Family Dental today to take advantage of the $99 new patient special. Whether you need routine cleaning, cosmetic enhancements, or more complex procedures, Riggs Family Dental is here to help you achieve a healthy, beautiful smile. Contact Riggs Family Dental to schedule your appointment today and experience top-quality dental care at an affordable price.

–END–