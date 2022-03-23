Dista and NextBillion.ai announce strategic partnership

Pune, India, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Dista, an AI-enabled location intelligence platform, has announced a strategic partnership with NextBillion.ai, an industry-leading enterprise map data + AI platform. Through this partnership, both organizations will be able to expand to newer geographies, enhance strategic positioning in the global market, and deliver an end-to-end offering to a joint customer base that requires location intelligence and mapping solutions.

Dista will help NextBillion.ai customers with an array of AI/ML-powered products like field service management, delivery management, sales productivity, and more. Meanwhile, Dista’s customers will use NextBillion.ai’s map data management services, mapping tools, and AI-powered APIs and SDKs to solve unique use cases, streamline complex workflows, and scale efficiently. The partnership with NextBillion.ai will further expand Dista’s reach across new geographies.

Shishir Gokhale, CEO and Co-Founder, Dista, said, “We are pleased to partner with NextBillion.ai and look forward to delivering cutting-edge solutions and making a significant impact on our customers. By combining our forces and expertise, we can accelerate business deals and expand the reach of our robust location intelligence product suite to new international markets”.

“This collaboration is an excellent fit with our goal to help global operations leaders manage mobility and field activities accurately and effectively. Our expertise in the enterprise map tech space complements Dista’s location intelligence products and solutions. We are excited about building pioneering solutions for our joint customers,” said Ajay Bulusu, Co-founder of NextBillion.ai.

The common goal of both the organizations is to help global enterprises leverage map data and location intelligence to streamline and enhance their business operations.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

About Dista

Dista is a low code/no code AI-based location intelligence platform that helps organizations from various industries enhance customer experience and streamline business processes. We cater to over 50 enterprise customers with our wide range of high-end products like Dista Sales, Dista Service, Dista Insight, and more.

About NextBillion.ai

NextBillion.ai is a spatial data platform that helps enterprises manage location data and adopt an AI-first approach at scale for every use case and geography. The company enables enterprises to tackle highly complex location problems with the help of tailored location and navigation technology solutions. NextBillion.ai offers location tools and APIs to enterprises such as last-mile delivery, telematics, logistics, transport, food delivery, automotive, and ride-hailing/ride-sharing.

For more information, visit website – https://www.dista.ai